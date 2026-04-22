International art exhibition bridges Vietnamese, Korean cultures

Phu Tho (VNA) – An international art exhibition themed “Flow of Culture” opened at the Hung Vuong University in the northern province of Phu Tho on April 22, bringing together artists from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) in a vibrant showcase of cultural exchange.



The event, organised by the Phu Tho Union of Literature and Arts Associations, is part of activities celebrating the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, the Hung Kings Temple Festival, and the 2026 Culture and Tourism Week in the ancestral land.



Featuring 118 artworks, the exhibition gathers artists from Phu Tho, Lao Cai, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City, alongside a delegation from Seoul.



Poet Le Va, Chairman of the Phu Tho Union of Literature and Arts Associations, said Vietnam and the RoK upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022, creating a strong stepping stone for cultural cooperation. Since 2012, the association has worked with the K-Art International Exchange Association to organise seven fine arts exhibitions, thus fostering exchanges and mutual learning between artists of the two countries.



Through artistic works, the public gain deeper insights into the cultures and people of both nations, contributing to peace, cooperation, and development, he said, adding that this time's exhibition also helps younger generations better understand a dynamic Vietnam and a culturally rich RoK.



Chairman of the Korean association Kim Jung Taek described the event as a meaningful opportunity for Korean artists to engage with Vietnamese culture and appreciate local artistic creations, especially as it coincides with the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day.



He expressed his hope that such exchanges will further promote Korean arts in Vietnam while helping strengthen cultural ties and elevate bilateral cooperation between the two countries.



The exhibition will run until April 27./.

VNA