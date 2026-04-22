Culture - Sports

International art exhibition bridges Vietnamese, Korean cultures

Through artistic works, the public gain deeper insights into the cultures and people of both nations, contributing to peace, cooperation, and development. The exhibition also helps younger generations better understand a dynamic Vietnam and a culturally rich RoK.

Students of the Hung Vuong University visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
Students of the Hung Vuong University visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – An international art exhibition themed “Flow of Culture” opened at the Hung Vuong University in the northern province of Phu Tho on April 22, bringing together artists from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) in a vibrant showcase of cultural exchange.

The event, organised by the Phu Tho Union of Literature and Arts Associations, is part of activities celebrating the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, the Hung Kings Temple Festival, and the 2026 Culture and Tourism Week in the ancestral land.

Featuring 118 artworks, the exhibition gathers artists from Phu Tho, Lao Cai, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City, alongside a delegation from Seoul.

Poet Le Va, Chairman of the Phu Tho Union of Literature and Arts Associations, said Vietnam and the RoK upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022, creating a strong stepping stone for cultural cooperation. Since 2012, the association has worked with the K-Art International Exchange Association to organise seven fine arts exhibitions, thus fostering exchanges and mutual learning between artists of the two countries.

Through artistic works, the public gain deeper insights into the cultures and people of both nations, contributing to peace, cooperation, and development, he said, adding that this time's exhibition also helps younger generations better understand a dynamic Vietnam and a culturally rich RoK.

Chairman of the Korean association Kim Jung Taek described the event as a meaningful opportunity for Korean artists to engage with Vietnamese culture and appreciate local artistic creations, especially as it coincides with the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day.

He expressed his hope that such exchanges will further promote Korean arts in Vietnam while helping strengthen cultural ties and elevate bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The exhibition will run until April 27./.

VNA
#Phu Tho #Hung Vuong University #Hung Kings Temple Festival #Republic of Korea #cultural exchange #Vietnam-RoK relations #art exhibition Korea (RoK) Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

International integration

Related News

Children perform Xoan folk singing at the cultural camp. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Kings festival opens with vibrant cultural, tourism activities in Phu Tho

Beyond its role as a sacred national commemoration, the event helps promote cultural values, strengthen national unity and enhance cultural exchanges. A notable feature is the flexible organisation in 18 commune and ward clusters, encouraging the localities' participation and enriching the festival’s content.

See more

The illustrated book “100 Dieu tu hao Viet Nam” (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Book introduces 100 remarkable facts about Vietnam

The illustrated book “100 Dieu tu hao Viet Nam” (100 Proud Facts about Vietnam) compiles 100 highlights of Vietnam’s legacy across 11 major themes, including heroic history, cultural beauty, literature and the arts, medicine, education, architecture, science, cuisine and community values.

A corner of the Book Street in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi celebrates Reading Culture Day with book street activities

Organised by the Book Street’s management board in collaboration with publishers and distributors, the programme will brings together 14 publishing and distribution units across 15 booths, offering readers access to a rich and diverse selection of book titles spanning literature, children’s books, life skills, economics, history, science-technology and education, among others.

Vietnam’s Consul General in Osaka Nguyen Truong Son speaks at the 9th Vietnam cultural festival in Osaka on April 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam cultural festival in Osaka draws tens of thousands of attendees

Saito Naoki, Mayor of Ikuno Ward – where the event took place, expressed his pleasure at the rapid growth of the Vietnamese community in the area. He praised such cultural festivals for helping Vietnamese residents maintain their traditions while fostering mutual understanding and closer ties with Japanese locals.

Urawadee Sriphiromya, Thai Ambassador to Vietnam (third from left); Camila Polo Florez, Colombodian Ambassador to Vietnam (C); and Saadi Salama, Ambassador of Palestine to Vietnam (fifth from left), experience indigenous coffee culture in a coffee garden in Dak Lak. (Photo: doanhnghiepkinhtexanh.vn)

World Coffee Heritage Forum: A dialogue connecting coffee culture, knowledge

The recognition of "The knowledge of coffee cultivation and processing in Dak Lak” as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage marks an important milestone. It affirms the value of indigenous knowledge, creative labour, and the harmonious connection between local livelihoods, culture and nature in the Central Highlands.

The artwork "Harvest Day" by Doan Thi Thu Huong. (Photo: cand.com.vn)

Vietnam to join Venice Art Biennale with first national showcase

As Vietnam makes its debut at the Biennale, the exhibition “Vietnam: Art in a Global Flow” does not seek to assert its position through scale or grand statements, but rather opens up a space for meaningful artistic dialogue - an invitation to listen to subtle voices, contemplate in stillness, and reflect on the capacity to nurture sustained creative energy in a dynamic and ever-evolving art world.

Viet Youth Readiness Hub debuts at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Canadian youth hub launched to fight mother tongue erosion

The Viet Youth Readiness Hub is seen as a dedicated platform to connect, support, and empower Vietnamese-Canadian youth. It aims to emerge as a central force to host social events, advance heritage education, foster exchange and integration among young Vietnamese in Canada.

At the event “Vietnamese Language in the heart of Kyushu, Japan” (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese in Japan revive mother tongue among young generations

While the number of Vietnamese-origin children in Japan is surging, opportunities to actually speak Vietnamese in daily life are vanishing fast. Many children can understand the language but default to Japanese in response, gradually relegating their mother tongue to a secondary role, sometimes even treating it as a “second foreign language” inside their own houses.

A tribute to Hung Kings in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day 2026 to spread sacred values, foster national unity

Following the merger of Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc, and Hoa Binh provinces into the new Phu Tho province last year, the Hung Kings Temple Festival has taken on heightened significance. It now serves not only as a tribute to the ancestral homeland but also a unified cultural platform that extends sacred ancestral values to Vietnamese communities at home and abroad.

A traditional art performance at Bach Ma temple in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Traditional arts hold untapped economic power

Traditional arts embody deep aesthetic values, worldviews, and national identity, shaping the country’s distinctive “aesthetic identity” and foundational cultural tastes