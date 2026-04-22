Exhibition on Lenin portraits opens in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – A special exhibition titled “156 Portraits of Lenin – From the Collection of the V.I. Lenin Memorial in Ulyanovsk” opened at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi on April 22.​

The event is jointly organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Policy of Russia's Ulyanovsk region, and the Ho Chi Minh Museum in coordination with the V.I. Lenin Memorial Complex in Ulyanovsk. It marks the 156th birth anniversary of Vladimir Ilyich Lenin (April 22, 1870–2026), the 76th anniversary of Vietnam – Russia diplomatic relations, and the science and education cooperation between the two countries.​

Featuring more than 156 photos of archival paintings, the exhibition introduces visitors to the life and legacy of Lenin, a prominent political theorist, revolutionary leader, and founder of the Soviet state. It is organised into nine thematic sections, tracing his journey from childhood in Simbirsk to his revolutionary activities, leadership, and enduring legacy.

​Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum Vu Manh Ha highlighted the deep historical ties between Vietnam and the ideals of the October Revolution. He recalled President Ho Chi Minh’s affirmation that following Lenin’s path had led the Vietnamese people to significant victories, which fostered the profound bonds with and gratitude to the glorious October Revolution and the great Lenin.​

On the occasion, the Ho Chi Minh Museum and the Lenin Memorial Complex signed a cooperation agreement for 2027–2029, focusing on joint research, technology application, and cultural exchanges in the museum sector./.

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