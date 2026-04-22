Business

Global Sourcing Fair showcases Vietnam’s growing supply chain role

Exhibitors are displaying over 40,000 export products across four main sectors: fashion and accessories, home and gifts, electronics and home appliances, and packaging and printing.

Domestic and foreign businesses connect at an exhibition booth. (Photo: VNA)
Domestic and foreign businesses connect at an exhibition booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on April 22, bringing together more than 500 suppliers across 700 booths.

Co-organised by the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad) and Global Sources, the event attracts businesses from Vietnam and key Asian markets, including Hong Kong (China), the Republic of Korea (RoK), India, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. Exhibitors are displaying over 40,000 export products across four main sectors: fashion and accessories, home and gifts, electronics and home appliances, and packaging and printing.

The participation of both domestic and foreign-invested enterprises offers buyers access to large-scale manufacturing capacity, helping shorten delivery times and improve supply chain efficiency. Vietnamese and international pavilions provide diverse sourcing options while highlighting the rising production capabilities of Vietnam and the broader Asian region.

The exhibition also features specialised zones, including an e-commerce area gathering solution providers offering digital tools, cross-border platforms and consulting services to support online business development. A Southeast Asia pavilion introduces products such as sustainable fashion, innovative materials and culturally distinctive handicrafts.

While the RoK pavilion showcases cosmetics, home textiles and premium lifestyle products, exhibitors from India and Taiwan (China) present a mix of traditional craftsmanship and modern consumer trends through such products as eyewear, carpets and interior décor.

vnanet-global-sourcing.jpg
Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 on April 22 (Photo: VNA)

Global Sources CEO James Liu said as buyers increasingly prioritise flexibility and diversification, Vietnam is emerging as a strategic manufacturing hub in Asia. This creates opportunities for businesses to connect with new suppliers and build more resilient and sustainable supply chains.

In addition to its core sectors, the fair has expanded to include categories such as handbags and luggage, children’s fashion, personal care and stationery, catering to evolving market demand, he added.

Edwin Law, Executive Director of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, noted that more Australian firms are turning to Vietnam, reflecting the country’s growing attractiveness. He said businesses are not only seeking to diversify supply chains but also to establish long-term partnerships in Vietnam and across Southeast Asia.

Running through April 24, the fair also include the Dynamic Fashion Runway programme, showcasing collections aligned with emerging trends. A series of seminars and panel discussions are being held on topics such as tariff optimisation, sustainable supply chains, e-commerce strategies and business expansion opportunities on Amazon.

A business matching programme will facilitate more than 2,000 pre-arranged meetings, connecting exhibitors with over 100 international buyers from markets including the US, Australia, the UAE and Southeast Asia, thereby expanding cross-border cooperation opportunities. Organisers are also hosting livestream sessions featuring dozens of exhibitors, enabling real-time interaction and product promotion in the digital format./.

VNA
#Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 #Ho Chi Minh City #supply chains #business matching
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

International integration

Related News

See more

Trucks carrying imports enter Vietnam through Lao Cai International Border Gate. (Photo: VNA)

Smart border gates power growth in northern border provinces

With a borderline of about 182 km, Lao Cai aims to turn its border gate economic zone into a key growth engine by adopting a smart border gate model, viewing this as a breakthrough measure for improving management efficiency, reducing logistics expenses, and enhancing customs clearance capacity.

Ken Chau (right), Chairman of the Vietnam Canada Business Association, presents flowers to the organising committee of the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Awards in Canada 2026 at the event. (Photo: Award organising board)

Vietnamese awards in Canada spotlight community strength

The gala brought together nearly 200 participants, including community leaders, entrepreneurs and guests from across the country, highlighting both the achievements of Vietnamese businesses and the community’s growing role in the socio-economic fabric of Vancouver and other Canadian cities.

Passenger numbers are expected to peak at the start of each break, particularly from the afternoon of April 24 to April 25, with a return wave on April 27 following the Hung Kings Commemoration Day. (Photo: VNA)

Transport sector ramps up capacity for holiday travel surge

Transport experts said the back-to-back holidays will create travel patterns different from previous years. While some people are expected to combine the two breaks into a longer holiday, others will travel during either period depending on personal plans. Passenger flows are therefore likely to be more evenly distributed, helping ease pressure on transport systems.

A worker at the factory of the TNG Investment and Trading Joint Stock Company in the Song Cong I Industrial Park, Thai Nguyen province. (Photo: VNA)

Imports accelerate, powering exports, public revenues

Previous years show that Vietnam typically runs a trade deficit in the first quarter before shifting to a surplus in the latter half of the year. The current deficit, therefore, is considered both normal and indicative of an economy “recharging” for growth.

Vietnamese Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh and Korean Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Kim Yun-duk hold talks on April 21 in Hanoi. (Photo: The Courtesy of the Ministry of Construction)

Vietnam, RoK step up cooperation in transport infrastructure

Minh noted that in transport, the RoK is currently Vietnam’s second-largest bilateral donor. Since 1996, the Korean Government has provided significant capital for Vietnam’s transport infrastructure, with nine projects completed to date, totalling over 1 billion USD, and six others underway worth nearly 600 million USD.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Technology bolsters growth confidence among Vietnam’s small businesses

The survey also indicates that this growth is expected to continue into 2026, with 89% of Vietnamese small businesses planning to expand operations. This outlook is fueled by a strong emphasis on embracing technology, expanding e-commerce, and enhancing corporate governance capabilities.

Fuel prices see a sharp decline in the latest adjustment. (Photo: VNA)

Fuel prices continue sharp drop in latest adjustment

The price of E5RON92 biofuel is capped at 21,934 VND (0.83 USD) per litre, down 658 VND per litre from the previous level, while RON95-III gasoline now costs no more than 23,042 VND per litre, a decrease of 719 VND per litre.

1st floor, No. 05 Ly Thuong Kiet Street

Notice of Office Auction in Hanoi

The Office of the Vietnam News Agency will conduct an auction for office leasing at No. 05 Ly Thuong Kiet street, No. 79 Ly Thuong Kiet street, No. 33 Le Thanh Tong street, and No. 11 Tran Hung Dao street in Cua Nam ward, Hanoi.

The opening ceremony of the Mining & Construction Vietnam 2026 exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Expo promotes smart mining and green construction solutions in Vietnam

Mining & Construction Vietnam 2026 showcases a wide range of new technologies and trends, including advanced mining equipment, modern mineral processing technologies, sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure solutions, as well as automation and digital transformation in management and operations.

An aircraft of Vietravel Airlines (Photo: VNA)

Vietravel Airlines moves to add nine aircraft

This aircraft marks the first in a plan to add nine more planes over the next six months. Continued induction of Airbus A321 aircraft throughout 2026 will allow the airline to optimise scheduling, improve efficiency and better meet growing market demand.

The Long Hai Co., Ltd., located in Industrial Cluster No. 1 in Thach Khoi ward, Hai Phong city, produces hundreds of tonnes of goods annually for both domestic consumption and export. (Photo: VNA)

State – private synergy key to Vietnam’s growth ambitions

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong stressed the need for greater input from academia, experts and businesses to assess the feasibility of double-digit growth targets in the coming period. This will help the city identify new growth drivers and design policies to better tap its development potential.

Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the first session of the 16th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Achieving double-digit growth challenging but essential: Minister

Since 1946, only 13 economies worldwide have sustained double-digit growth for over a decade to transition from low-income and developing to developed status. During Vietnam’s 40 years of renewal, growth has exceeded 9% only twice and has never reached double digits.

Vegetables and fruits remain among the key foreign currency earners of Lam Dong province, with export turnover estimated at 30.42 million USD in the first quarter of 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s fruit sector reaches new milestones

In the first quarter of 2026, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports rose 31.4% year-on-year to 1.53 billion USD, driven by strong demand in China and growing shipments to major markets including the US, Japan, and Europe.