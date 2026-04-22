Global Sourcing Fair showcases Vietnam’s growing supply chain role

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on April 22, bringing together more than 500 suppliers across 700 booths.



Co-organised by the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad) and Global Sources, the event attracts businesses from Vietnam and key Asian markets, including Hong Kong (China), the Republic of Korea (RoK), India, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. Exhibitors are displaying over 40,000 export products across four main sectors: fashion and accessories, home and gifts, electronics and home appliances, and packaging and printing.



The participation of both domestic and foreign-invested enterprises offers buyers access to large-scale manufacturing capacity, helping shorten delivery times and improve supply chain efficiency. Vietnamese and international pavilions provide diverse sourcing options while highlighting the rising production capabilities of Vietnam and the broader Asian region.



The exhibition also features specialised zones, including an e-commerce area gathering solution providers offering digital tools, cross-border platforms and consulting services to support online business development. A Southeast Asia pavilion introduces products such as sustainable fashion, innovative materials and culturally distinctive handicrafts.



While the RoK pavilion showcases cosmetics, home textiles and premium lifestyle products, exhibitors from India and Taiwan (China) present a mix of traditional craftsmanship and modern consumer trends through such products as eyewear, carpets and interior décor.



Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 on April 22 (Photo: VNA)

Global Sources CEO James Liu said as buyers increasingly prioritise flexibility and diversification, Vietnam is emerging as a strategic manufacturing hub in Asia. This creates opportunities for businesses to connect with new suppliers and build more resilient and sustainable supply chains.



In addition to its core sectors, the fair has expanded to include categories such as handbags and luggage, children’s fashion, personal care and stationery, catering to evolving market demand, he added.



Edwin Law, Executive Director of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, noted that more Australian firms are turning to Vietnam, reflecting the country’s growing attractiveness. He said businesses are not only seeking to diversify supply chains but also to establish long-term partnerships in Vietnam and across Southeast Asia.



Running through April 24, the fair also include the Dynamic Fashion Runway programme, showcasing collections aligned with emerging trends. A series of seminars and panel discussions are being held on topics such as tariff optimisation, sustainable supply chains, e-commerce strategies and business expansion opportunities on Amazon.



A business matching programme will facilitate more than 2,000 pre-arranged meetings, connecting exhibitors with over 100 international buyers from markets including the US, Australia, the UAE and Southeast Asia, thereby expanding cross-border cooperation opportunities. Organisers are also hosting livestream sessions featuring dozens of exhibitors, enabling real-time interaction and product promotion in the digital format./.