Business

Vietnam Night connects businesses at Hannover Messe 2026 in Germany

Vietnamese enterprises are eager to access Germany’s advanced technologies to enhance their production capacity and integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

Dr. Hartmut Selle from Hannoverimpuls presents a souvenir to Ambassador Nguyen Dac Thanh. (Photo: VNA)
Dr. Hartmut Selle from Hannoverimpuls presents a souvenir to Ambassador Nguyen Dac Thanh. (Photo: VNA)

Beclin (VNA) – In the context of global supply chain shifts and the trend of de-risking, industrial and technological cooperation between Vietnam and Germany is becoming one of the top priorities in bilateral economic relations.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Germany on April 21 organised the “Vietnam Night” industrial and technology networking event on the sidelines of the Hannover Messe 2026 trade fair. The event was co-hosted with Hannoverimpuls, the business development agency for Hannover and the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI).

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Nguyen Dac Thanh said this was the first time the Vietnamese Embassy had organised the Vietnam Night event, aiming to introduce Vietnam’s manufacturing capacity and supporting industries, highlight technology cooperation opportunities and create a direct platform for business-to-business (B2B) connections between Vietnamese and German enterprises in sectors such as mechanical engineering, automation, supporting industries and manufacturing technology.

He stressed that the development of science and technology, innovation and digital transformation is a key driver for Vietnam to become a developed, high-income country by 2045. Vietnamese enterprises are eager to access Germany’s advanced technologies to enhance their production capacity and integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

A representative from Hannoverimpuls noted that Germany is a global leader in industrial production, automation and high technology, while Vietnam is emerging as a dynamic manufacturing hub capable of integrating further into global value chains through investment cooperation, outsourcing and technology transfer.

Within the event framework, most of the time was devoted to meetings and discussions between Vietnamese and German enterprises to explore specific cooperation opportunities.

Hannover Messe is the world’s leading industrial and manufacturing technology trade fair, held annually in Hannover, the capital of Lower Saxony in northwestern Germany. The 2026 event brings together around 3,500 companies from more than 60 countries and territories, focusing on three main themes: smart manufacturing, digital ecosystems and energy for industry. The fair runs until April 24./.

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