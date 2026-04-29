Business

Vietnamese enterprises urged to enhance brands’ quality, values

The 2020–2025 period has seen robust growth in the Vietnam National Brand, with its total value reaching nearly 520 billion USD in 2025, ranking 32nd among 193 economies worldwide, and posting a growth rate of 63%.

According to Brand Finance, Viettel has maintained its position as Vietnam’s most valuable brand for a decade, valued at nearly 7.4 billion USD. (Photo courtesy of Viettel)
According to Brand Finance, Viettel has maintained its position as Vietnam’s most valuable brand for a decade, valued at nearly 7.4 billion USD. (Photo courtesy of Viettel)

Hanoi (VNA) – A stronger, more brand-driven growth strategy is expected to help Vietnamese enterprises enhance their value and competitiveness in global markets, as the national brand continues to gain momentum in recent years.

Vietnam’s national brand has steadily strengthened in recent years, reflected in the growing number of products recognised under the National Brand Programme. The trend underscores that with well-planned investment in strategy, technology and brand management, Vietnamese enterprises can generate strong brand value and compete globally.

The 2020–2025 period has seen robust growth in the Vietnam National Brand, with its total value reaching nearly 520 billion USD in 2025, ranking 32nd among 193 economies worldwide, and posting a growth rate of 63%.

However, underlying weaknesses remain.

According to Brand Finance, Viettel has maintained its position as Vietnam’s most valuable brand for a decade, valued at nearly 7.4 billion USD. It is followed by Vinamilk at over 2.6 billion USD and Vietcombank at nearly 2.4 billion USD. Despite these leading performers, the combined value of the Top 100 Vietnamese brands fell by 14% year-on-year in 2025 to 38.4 billion USD, highlighting uneven internal capacity among businesses.

Ta Hoang Lan, Deputy Head of the Trade Promotion Capacity Development Division under the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade), noted that many Vietnamese firms still focus on outsourcing and contract manufacturing, while their capabilities in design and building independent brands in international markets remain limited. Businesses also face mounting challenges in meeting stringent requirements related to the green economy, digital transformation and social responsibility. Meanwhile, limited awareness of intellectual property protection has led to cases where brands are lost even in the domestic market.

As such, the challenge is not merely to increase the number of exporters, but to enhance the quality and value of Vietnamese brands. Enterprises need to move beyond low-value processing to master technology, foster innovation, and proactively design and develop their own brands, thereby repositioning Vietnamese goods and services in higher market segments globally.

Lai Tien Manh, a branding expert from Mibrand Vietnam, observed that while Vietnamese businesses are ambitious about brand building, they often lack implementation and governance capacity due to shortages of skilled personnel, creative ideas and innovation capability, all essential elements for sustainable brand development. As an intangible asset, brand value is difficult to measure directly, requiring strong strategic management, an area where many domestic firms remain weak.

He added that some companies still approach brand communication with a short-term mindset, expecting advertising expenses to generate immediate revenue. While commercially understandable, this approach does not reflect the true nature of brand building, which requires time to gradually shape consumer perception and translate into long-term economic value.

Leveraging culture as a “launchpad”

Tran Dinh Tai, Deputy General Director of the Hoa Sen Group, likened a brand to a company’s “health”. Without regular investment and care, it will deteriorate, leading to a decline in market credibility. At its core, branding is about building trust. Once trust is established, customers not only choose products but also remain loyal over time.

Over its 25-year development, Hoa Sen has opted against flashy, short-term branding campaigns, instead focusing on meaningful community programmes that foster emotional connections with consumers and build lasting trust.

He suggested closer cooperation between enterprises and state management agencies to create shared platforms that help bring Vietnamese brands to global markets.

Vietnam should also host more large-scale international trade events and exhibitions domestically to attract global partners. With stronger connection platforms, businesses would not have to act alone but could generate a collective momentum to amplify the global presence of Vietnamese brands.

According to Manh, Vietnam’s rich and distinctive cultural heritage offers a unique advantage for national branding. Iconic symbols such as the ao dai, conical hats and traditional brocade garments can serve as powerful “brand materials” that resonate emotionally with consumers and leave lasting impressions. He cited the Republic of Korea as a typical example of leveraging culture from K-pop and films to cuisine and consumer products to enhance its national image and boost exports.

However, to fully tap into this resource, stronger state guidance is needed. Authorities should develop an official cultural database that systematically compiles Vietnam’s distinctive values, providing a foundation for businesses to innovate and build brands in a structured manner. At the same time, clear mechanisms must ensure that the use of cultural assets respects their origins and delivers shared benefits to the communities that preserve them./.​

VNA
#national brand #brand value #Viettel #Vinamilk #Vietnamese enterprises
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

The launch of the Vietnam National Brand Week 2026 on April 16 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam National Brand Week 2026 opens

Running from April 16 to 23 nationwide, the Vietnam National Brand Week 2026 marks the 18th anniversary of Vietnam Brand Day (April 20, 2008 – 2026).

Vietnam targets stronger national brand in Asia by 2045

Vietnam targets stronger national brand in Asia by 2045

Decision No. 173/QD-TTg dated January 27, 2026, issued by the Prime Minister approving the strategy for promoting Vietnam’s image abroad for 2026–2030 with a vision to 2045, identifies international communication as a strategic soft-power tool serving national development. The strategy aims to position Vietnam among Asia’s leading countries in terms of national brand and image by 2045, while striving to rank in the top three in ASEAN and top 30 in the Global Soft Power Index.

See more

A wind farm in Vinh Long province (Photo: VNA)

Green growth: from imperative to a new growth engine

The 2026–2035 period is widely seen as a critical window. If leveraged effectively, Vietnam can upgrade its economic structure and move deeper into global value chains; if not, it risks losing competitiveness and market share.

Of the total planned borrowing, around 60% will be used to cover the State budget deficit, while the remainder will go toward principal debt repayment. (Photo: VNA)

Government plans to borrow 37 bilion USD in 2026

The main funding source this year will be domestic government bond issuance, with an estimated volume of 500 trillion VND to be raised through auctions at the Hanoi Stock Exchange. This is expected to help ensure proactiveness and stability in the domestic capital market. ​

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien and delegates visit a booth at the VINAFIS EXPO 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam hosts first comprehensive fisheries tech expo

The event marks the first exhibition of its kind to cover the entire fisheries sector, providing a platform for domestic and international organisations and businesses to connect across the full value chain, from capture and aquaculture to logistics, processing and distribution. It is expected to accelerate integration and promote sustainable development of the industry.

Large-capacity fishing vessels from Quynh Phu commune, Nghe An province, dock at Lach Quen fishing port, where nearly all offshore boats have now been equipped with LED lighting systems. (Photo: VNA)

LED lighting drives efficiency gains in fisheries

LED systems are stable, cost-efficient and productivity-enhancing thanks to stronger water penetration and optimised light spectra that attract high-value species, ensuring consistent catches.

Bitexco Financial Tower in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City sees surge in FDI for hi-tech data infrastructure

Over the weekend, the municipal People’s Committee granted investment certificates to four hi-tech projects in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP), with combined registered capital topping 1.23 billion USD. These projects focus on data centres, biomedical technology, and smart electronic equipment, which hold high value-added potential. Notably, two of the approvals are for hyperscale data centres.

A livestream sales session on an e-commerce platform by the Cuong La Co., Ltd. in Hai Thinh commune, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Tech-driven shift expands OCOP market access

From enhancing transparency in production processes to boosting sales on digital platforms, technology is not only reshaping traditional business models but also promoting a shift in the rural economy toward sustainable value-chain linkages.​

Dong Nai province improves its investment environment to attract more FDI. (Photo: VNA)

Foreign direct investment gains pace in Vietnam

Since early 2026, FDI inflows into Vietnam have not only grown in size but are also quickly moving toward high-tech industries, data, and green manufacturing. This shift offers a chance to boost Vietnam’s role in the global value chain, while also creating an urgent need to raise the quality of incoming investment.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vuong Quoc Nam and Chairman of the Vietnam–Korea Business and Investment Association Tran Hai Linh pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho seeks to deepen cooperation with Korean businesses

At a working session with a delegation from the Vietnam–Korea Business and Investment Association (VKBIA) led by its Chairman Tran Hai Linh on April 25, Nam praised the association’s role as a vital bridge linking the city with Korean partners. He reaffirmed the city’s readiness to facilitate VKBIA member enterprises in exploring and expanding investment.

Container trucks operate at Gemalink International Port, part of the Cai Mep port complex in Tan Phuoc ward. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Singapore trade witnesses strong growth amid global volatility

Data from Enterprise Singapore indicated that bilateral trade reached 13.6 billion SGD (10.6 billion USD) in Q1, up 38.3% year-on-year. Singapore’s exports to Vietnam rose 6.5% to 7.7 billion SGD (6.03 billion USD), while imports from Vietnam jumped 128.7% to 5.8 billion SGD, a strong signal of Vietnam’s rapidly growing export momentum in the Singapore market.