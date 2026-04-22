Viettel Post, FedEx tie up to expand Vietnam’s cross-border logistics

Hanoi (VNA) - Viettel Post and FedEx have struck a partnership to scale up cross-border logistics in Vietnam, tightening links between local exporters and global supply chains.

Under the deal effective on April 26, Viettel Post will serve as FedEx’s National Network Provider in the country, giving the US-based courier access to its nationwide delivery network, fleet and domestic infrastructure to deepen market coverage.

The Vietnamese firm will handle key operations, including pickup, first-and last-mile delivery, warehousing and coordination of customs clearance.

Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, in his speech, said the tie-up should enhance Vietnam’s logistics capabilities and support trade flows as the country pushes for more integrated and efficient supply chains.

Viettel Post CEO Phung Van Cuong said the company plans to further improve speed, service quality, transparency and customer experience. The partnership is projected to process nearly 2 million shipments a year, totalling more than 26,000 tonnes, and connect Vietnam with over 220 markets, contributing to shaping new cross-border logistics capacity for the Vietnamese economy.

Masamichi Ujiie, President of FedEx’s North and South Pacific region, said Vietnam remains central to FedEx’s regional growth strategy, with the partnership reinforcing its long-term presence while enabling faster, more flexible and better-connected services for customers.

Viettel Post said it will continue investing in infrastructure, technology, operations and workforce, while working closely with FedEx to expand international reach and upgrade service standards./.

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