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Vietnam Airlines ramps up Hanoi – Moscow flights from July

The expanded schedule will add a Sunday service to the current Monday, Wednesday and Friday operations, with all flights operated by wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft.

An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)
An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines is set to boost services on the Hanoi – Moscow route from July 1, increasing weekly flights from three to four in response to surging travel demand between Vietnam and Russia.

The expanded schedule will add a Sunday service to the current Monday, Wednesday and Friday operations, with all flights operated by wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft.

Executive Vice President Nguyen Quang Trung said the airline will continue to track market dynamics to fine-tune operations while maintaining strict safety standards. Increasing frequencies on major international routes, especially in Europe, is expected to enhance efficiency and reinforce Vietnam’s global connectivity.

The adjustment comes as the Vietnam – Russia travel market rebounds strongly. Russian arrivals to Vietnam reached approximately 690,000 in 2025, nearly tripling year-on-year, while the first two months of 2026 saw about 246,000 visitors, also up threefold, with total air traffic exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Vietnam Airlines currently operates 11 direct routes between Vietnam and Europe using Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft, and plans to launch a new direct service linking Hanoi and Amsterdam on June 16, further expanding its footprint in Western Europe./.

VNA
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