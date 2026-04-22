Politics

Deputy PM, IAEA official discuss nuclear power development

Vietnam speaks highly of the IAEA’s role and efforts in promoting the peaceful use of atomic energy and supporting countries in building nuclear infrastructure. Since becoming a member of IAEA, Vietnam has seen the agency as a strategic and reliable partner, with cooperation activities increasingly effective and practical.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) and IAEA Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov (Photo: VGP)
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) and IAEA Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov (Photo: VGP)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung received Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Chudakov in Hanoi on April 22, stressing that his visit carries importance as Vietnam is studying and preparing necessary conditions for its nuclear power agenda.

Dung thanked IAEA for sending senior officials to Vietnam and delivering the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) report, calling it a sign of the agency’s continued backing.

He affirmed the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government’s consistent policy of developing atomic energy for peaceful purposes, ensuring safety, security, nuclear non-proliferation, and full compliance with international treaties.

Vietnam speaks highly of the IAEA’s role and efforts in promoting the peaceful use of atomic energy and supporting countries in building nuclear infrastructure, he said.

Since becoming a member of IAEA, Vietnam has seen the agency as a strategic and reliable partner, with cooperation activities increasingly effective and practical. The host particularly acknowledged the IAEA’s support through technical cooperation projects, including a nuclear infrastructure review mission in Vietnam in December 2025.

The official handover of the INIR report to Vietnam was described as an important milestone, providing practical recommendations to improve the legal and institutional framework and enhance technical capacity as the country moves ahead with the nuclear power agenda. The Deputy PM expressed his hope for IAEA's continued support in following these recommendations.

Mikhail Chudakov, in reply, said the final INIR report offers a comprehensive assessment of Vietnam’s nuclear power infrastructure.

IAEA stands ready to assist Vietnam through training courses, technical tools, and expert advisory services, as well as by linking it with international partners and suppliers, he said.

He stressed that robust infrastructure and a skilled workforce is key to the effort’s success, pledging continued IAEA’s support to help Vietnam complete its nuclear infrastructure, toward the safe, effective nuclear power development up to international standards./.

VNA
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