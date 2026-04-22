Vietnamese, RoK leaders meet press in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung met the press in Hanoi on April 22, right after witnessing the exchange of cooperation agreements.

General Secretary and State President Lam said the RoK President’s state visit carries significance, taking place when bilateral ties are growing and the two countries are emerging as trusted partners with strategic-level cooperation and close mutual understanding.

Both sides held effective and substantive talks, covering domestic developments, bilateral ties, as well as global and regional issues, and agreed on major orientations to lift Vietnam – RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new height.

According to the host, they agreed to bolster political trust and strategic cooperation to a new level at the talks, while making better use of existing mechanisms and agreements. Both sides will expand substantive collaboration in key areas, including diplomacy, national defence, and security, as well as coordinate in addressing non-traditional security issues, and transnational crime.

The two sides underscored a strategic vision on economic connectivity in the new context, committing to facilitating trade and expanding market access for each other’s goods, with the aim of lifting bilateral trade to 150 billion USD by 2030. They also pledged to assist Vietnamese firms in joining Korean production and distribution supply chains, contributing to Vietnam’s push for an independent, self-reliant and resilient economy.

Vietnam welcomes new investment and expansion from Korean companies in priority sectors, including smart urban infrastructure, semiconductors, large-scale AI data centres, nuclear power, and next-generation smart port development, he said, adding that the Vietnamese Government will keep improving the investment climate, making it more transparent and business-friendly, while ensuring all possible support for foreign investors, including Korean firms, to do long-term business in Vietnam.

He informed the press that both sides had agreed to continue effectively deploying financing from economic cooperation promotion and development funds, focusing on strategic infrastructure in transport, energy, digital systems and climate resilience.

They reaffirmed their determination to elevate cooperation in sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation into core pillars of bilateral relationship and key drivers of each country’s development goals.

The host leader proposed that the two sides explore the establishment of a Vietnam–RoK artificial intelligence cooperation framework, aimed at expanding AI research and application based on shared computing infrastructure. He also called for stronger collaboration in research and technology transfer, particularly in areas of the RoK’s strength and Vietnam’s pressing demand, including semiconductors, electronics and biotechnology. The RoK will continue supporting the early launch of the second phase of the Vietnam–Korea Institute of Science and Technology project.

The two countries will further expand joint work in culture, education and people-to-people exchanges, laying a solid foundation for long-term, sustainable ties, he said, adding that the RoK pledged to create optimal conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study and work stably in the country.

Vietnam also urged stronger collaboration in workforce upskilling, including support for digital transformation and the application of information technology in education. At the same time, both sides will step up cooperation and knowledge-sharing in developing cultural and entertainment industries globally, particularly in film, music and other cultural sectors.

They agreed to work closely and support each other at global and regional forums, while continuing to effectively launch cooperation within the ASEAN–RoK and Mekong–RoK frameworks to advance security, economic stability and development.

The RoK also expressed readiness to share experience to help Vietnam successfully host the APEC Economic Leaders' Week 2027.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and agreed on the need to promote lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

On this occasion, the two sides signed a number of cooperation agreements across various fields, including economy, security, science and technology, culture, healthcare, agriculture, and the environment.

General Secretary and President To Lam expressed confidence that with strong political determination from the senior leadership of both countries and the support of their people, the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to grow more robustly, benefiting both nations and contributing positively to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Expressing his pleasure at witnessing Vietnam’s dynamic development, President Lee emphasised that Vietnam is the RoK’s third-largest trading and investment partner, while the RoK is the largest investor in Vietnam. The two sides are promoting comprehensive cooperation across all areas, from transport, energy, and infrastructure to future industries such as science and technology, intellectual property, and the creative industries.

The RoK President stated that both countries have agreed to advance trade and investment cooperation toward achieving a bilateral trade target of 150 billion USD by 2030. For the first time, the two sides consented to trade lightly processed poultry products based on the Memorandum of Understanding on animal quarantine signed on this occasion, moving toward broader cooperation in agricultural and poultry-livestock trade.

Leaders and officials at the press briefing (Photo: VNA)

Building on their enduring trust, the two sides agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation in energy and infrastructure, maintain close coordination, and together develop model cooperation projects through new urban area and airport projects currently being implemented in Vietnam.

They also concurred on further expanding cooperation in future-oriented fields such as science, technology, climate change, and the environment, as well as culture and education; and supporting Vietnam’s science and technology development strategy. The RoK side affirmed that it will make active contributions to this effort.

Based on the master plan framework for cooperation in science, technology, and innovation, the two countries agreed to enhance collaboration in joint research and human resource development in areas like semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology.

The two sides also agreed to work closely to improve the rights and benefits of their citizens. The RoK will continue efforts to enhance the rights and welfare of Vietnamese workers and marriage migrants living in the country.

The two leaders also exchanged in-depth views on measures to promote peace and stability in the region, agreeing to maintain close coordination and further strengthen cooperation at international forums such as the United Nations. The RoK Government will consistently and effectively implement cooperation measures and strive to elevate the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries to a new height./.

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