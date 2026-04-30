Travel

Sa Pa Summer Festival underway

The festival serves as a key highlight in the locality’s series of cultural and tourism activities, featuring a wide range of distinctive events, including the Fansipan rose festival, the Sa Pa brocade festival and Ban Ho commune’s cultural and tourism day.

A performance staged at the opening ceremony of the Sa Pa Summer Festival 2026 in Lao Cai province on April 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
A performance staged at the opening ceremony of the Sa Pa Summer Festival 2026 in Lao Cai province on April 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – The Sa Pa Summer Festival 2026 officially opened on the evening of April 29 at the centre of the Sa Pa national tourism area, the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, contributing to local efforts to stimulate travel demand and promote tourism.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Sa Pa ward, Nguyen Phuoc Toan emphasised that the festival serves as a key highlight in the locality’s series of cultural and tourism activities. It features a wide range of distinctive events, including the Fansipan rose festival, the Sa Pa brocade festival and Ban Ho commune’s cultural and tourism day.

These activities not only offer immersive experiences but also help to honour the cultural values, landscapes and people of Sa Pa, the local official noted.

A highlight of the opening night was a meticulously staged musical programme blending traditional elements with contemporary performance, which delivered a striking showcase and helped spread the image of a culturally rich Sa Pa to both domestic and international visitors.

vnanet-sap.jpg
Folk art performances and khen (panpipe) dances at Sa Pa’s central square have drawn large crowds of visitors. (Photo: VNA)

In recent years, Sa Pa has continued to gain international recognition, with several notable accolades. It has been named by Agoda as one of Asia’s fastest-growing destinations and ranked among the world’s 53 most beautiful small towns. Notably, the Sun World Fansipan Legend has repeatedly received the title of World's Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction from the World Travel Awards.

In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the destination welcomed around 2 million visitors, marking a year-on-year increase of more than 15%.

With a vision to develop the Sa Pa national tourism area into an internationally recognised resort destination, local authorities are set to push ahead with comprehensive measures to improve infrastructure, better service quality, preserve and promote cultural values, and protect the environment. Lao Cai aims to welcome over 12 million tourist arrivals by 2030./.

VNA
#Sa Pa Summer Festival #Sa Pa #Lao Cai Lao Cai
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

A report on Sa Pa broadcast on France 2 - a channel of France’s national television. (Photo: VNA)

Sa Pa captivates French audiences as a standout Northwest destination

The report portrays Sa Pa as a landscape shaped by generations, highlighting the terraced fields that have been carefully carved and maintained by residents over centuries. A local guide told the programme that some of the oldest terraces in the area are around 250 years old.

Built in 1895, the stone church has been carefully restored and preserved in its original state, and remains an iconic symbol of the misty town of Sa Pa. (Photo: VNA)

Sa Pa listed fastest-growing destination in Asia: Agoda

Based on Agoda’s comparison of accommodation bookings between January-November last year and the same period in 2024, Sapa climbed 15 places in the rankings of Asia’s top 100 destinations, making it the fastest-growing destination in the region.

See more

Participants in the tourism promotion programme introducing the cultural and travel potential of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China step up tourism cooperation through Xinjiang promotion programme

VNAT Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai noted that China has consistently been Vietnam’s largest source of international visitors in multiple periods, including 2011–2020 and 2024–2025. Conversely, Vietnam ranks among the top five outbound markets for China, with Vietnamese arrivals at times exceeding 8 million annually.

The northern province of Phu Tho welcomes nearly 6.5 million visitors during the 2026 Hung Kings Commemoration Day and the Hung Kings Temple Festival (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho serves nearly 6.5 million visitors during Hung Kings Commemoration Day 2026

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, this year’s festival and the Ancestral Land Culture - Tourism Week 2026 featured a wide range of activities across the Hung Kings Temple historical relic site and surrounding areas, drawing pilgrims and tourists from major cities including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City.

A key highlight in Huong Tra eco-village is a cluster of nine ancient fragrant rosewood trees, aged between 100 and 150 years. (Photo: VNA)

Fragrant rosewood festival draws crowds in Da Nang

Festival-goers can enjoy a wide range of activities, including hot air balloon rides offering panoramic views of the eco-village, traditional 'ao dai' performances, music exchanges, art sketching and programmes honouring women’s beauty. Outdoor experiences such as jogging, cycling under blooming rosewood trees and a “wish string” ritual add to the appeal.

The main gate of Mau Temple in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen rolls out vibrant cultural and culinary activities for upcoming holiday

Hung Yen welcomed around 3.9 million visitors in 2025, including approximately 71,000 international arrivals, with tourism revenue estimated at 1.7 trillion VND (64.05 million USD). In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the province received about 1.7 million visitors, including 35,000 foreigners, underscoring its growing appeal as a cultural tourism destination.

Travellers explore Pu To Co with backpacks and trekking poles, embracing the spirit of adventure. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tightens oversight of adventure tourism with new standard

Tran Hau Ngoc, Vice President of the Commission for Standards, Metrology and Quality of Vietnam (STAMEQ), highlighted that the standard requires comprehensive risk assessments before any activity takes place, covering terrain, weather, route difficulty and emergency preparedness, while also guiding the matching of routes to suitable participant groups.

The red sails are expected to become a unique visual highlight and popular check-in feature (Source: Quang Ninh's online portal)

Quang Ninh launches traditional sailboat tours along Ha Long Bay

The initiative follows strong public and visitor interest during the recent Lunar New Year (Tet), when the sight of the traditional wooden boat with its signature red sails drew widespread attention, both on-site and across social media, particularly among international tourists.

Visitors scan a QR code on the Km0 Ha Giang marker to access tourism information. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s tourism sector accelerates with AI

Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh said AI is opening up new opportunities, from analysing trends and personalising products to optimising promotion, revenue management and visitor flow forecasting, while shaping a smart tourism ecosystem.

Golf campaign boosts Vietnam’s tourism brand globally

Golf campaign boosts Vietnam’s tourism brand globally

Within this strategy, golf serves as a “common language” while Tourism Ambassador Greg Norman, with his global reputation and the iconic “Great White Shark” image, plays the role of a compelling storyteller.