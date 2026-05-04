Culture - Sports

Activities at Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism honour President Ho Chi Minh

Featuring more than 100 participants from 16 ethnic groups representing 11 localities, the activities aim to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh while creating a vibrant space for cultural exchanges and strengthening the great national unity bloc.

Hanoi (VNA) – A series of cultural and tourism activities themed “Uncle Ho in the hearts of the people” is running from May 3 - 31 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Doai Phuong commune on the outskirts of Hanoi.

Featuring more than 100 participants from 16 ethnic groups representing 11 localities, the activities aim to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh while creating a vibrant space for cultural exchanges and strengthening the great national unity bloc.

A highlight is the revival of a peace-praying ritual of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority groups in Thai Nguyen province. The ritual, which includes incense offerings, reporting to ancestors and prayers for peace, reflects the rich spiritual life of the communities and their aspirations for harmony and prosperity.

A series of folk music and dance performances is also being staged at the “common house” of Vietnam’s ethnic groups. The programme “Viet Bac remembers Uncle Ho” features traditional Then melodies, 'dan tinh' (a traditional stringed instrument) and folk songs such as Sli and Luon performed by Tay and Nung artisans, expressing deep affection for the late leader.

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Visitors to the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism can explore traditional cultural spaces, daily life activities, and customs of ethnic communities, along with folk games, craft-making experiences and regional cuisine. (Photo: VNA)

Other programmes include daily performances by ethnic communities at the village, as well as “Gratitude to Uncle Ho from the Central Highlands,” highlighting folk performances and storytelling that reflect the sentiments of ethnic minorities from the region.

An exhibition themed “Uncle Ho in the hearts of the people” showcases around 50 documentary photos on the life and career of the late leader, helping to foster national pride and educate younger generations.

In addition to the main events, visitors can explore traditional cultural spaces, daily life activities, and customs of ethnic communities, along with folk games, craft-making experiences and regional cuisine, offering a vivid insight into Vietnam’s diverse cultural heritage.

According to a representative of the village, the programme is held to mark the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 - 2026) and the 72nd anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 – 2026). It also aims to promote the study and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s moral example and lifestyle through practical activities while strengthen exchanges among ethnic groups, and attract more visitors to the village./.

VNA
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