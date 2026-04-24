Ethnic cultures come alive during April 30–May 1 holiday

Hanoi (VNA) – A series of cultural and tourism activities themed “Highland rendezvous” will take place from April 30 to May 3 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi, offering visitors a glimpse into the cultures of ethnic groups in the northern mountainous region.

A key highlight is the recreated highland market space “Colours of Lai Chau,” where visitors can experience a traditional market atmosphere with folk songs, dances, games and local cuisine. Ethnic communities such as Mong, Lu, Thai and Giay will showcase regional specialties and cultural practices.

Activities will include photo exhibitions, cultural exchanges, traditional games and performances, as well as demonstrations of crafts like beeswax printing, rice cake making, and traditional weaving.

Traditional rituals will also be reenacted, including the forest worship (hau doong) ceremony of the Giay people and the buffalo spirit worshipping ritual of the Lu, reflecting indigenous beliefs and respect for nature.

In addition, about 30 Dong Ho folk paintings will be displayed, depicting scenes of rural life. Visitors can also try making these traditional prints, helping raise awareness of heritage preservation.

Daily cultural activities of various ethnic groups from across Vietnam will continue throughout the holiday, helping visitors immerse themselves in the daily life of Vietnam's ethnic groups in their “common home.”/.