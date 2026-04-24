Vietnam-RoK film on legendary warrior Tran Hung Dao unveiled in Seoul

Seoul (VNA) – A Vietnam – Republic of Korea (RoK) co-production film about Grand Lord Tran Hung Dao, one of Vietnam’s greatest military commanders, was unveiled in Seoul on April 23, launching full-scale production preparations with a hefty projected budget of around 30 billion KRW (20.3 million USD).



The presentation, led by producer-director Shin Chang Seok, marked the first official event for the project in the RoK after their collaboration plan was announced in Vietnam last year.



The movie will bring to life the epic story and legacy of Tran Hung Dao, the hero who led Dai Viet forces to three decisive victories crushed against Mongol invaders in the 13th century. Revered as the ultimate symbol of patriotism, national independence and military genius, he’s often compared to the RoK's Admiral Yi Sun-sin.



The project has drawn attention as a major co-production that combines strengths of both countries’ film industries. Vietnamese and Korean crews will team up closely on everything from directing and cinematography to production management, all aiming for top-tier international standards.



Filming is set to roll in May. Organisers spilled the details on the creative vision, production timeline, key players, casting plans, investment breakdown and global distribution strategy.



Industry observers are calling it a standout example of mixing the RoK’s cutting-edge production tech with Vietnam’s powerful historical tales and cultural soul, and it could become a model for future creative partnerships between the two nations./.

VNA