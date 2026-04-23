Phu Tho boosts tourism with cultural promotion programme

​Phu Tho (VNA) – The programme “Colours of Land of Ancestors Tourism – Phu Tho 2026” kicked off on April 22 in the northern province of Phu Tho, marking a highlight in a series of cultural, sports and tourism activities held during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day – Hung Kings Temple Festival and the Ancestral Land Culture and Tourism Week 2026.

A tourism stimulus programme for 2026, themed “Phu Tho – Travel to Love,” was also launched the same day.

Running until April 26, the event draws participation from local communes, wards, tourism associations, businesses, production establishments, cooperatives and craft villages, along with 10 units from provinces and cities nationwide.

The programme features a wide range of activities, including exhibitions and promotional events showcasing Phu Tho’s culture and tourism, spaces introducing cuisine and tourism products from various localities, as well as cultural experience activities and demonstrations of traditional crafts for visitors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Duong Hoang Huong, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the event aims to intensify the promotion of Phu Tho’s distinctive cultural, tourism and culinary values, while honouring the heritage of the ancestral land in association with tourism development.

It also seeks to strengthen linkages and cooperation in tourism development between Phu Tho and other localities nationwide, boost trade promotion, and move towards sustainable tourism development. The programme provides an opportunity for tourism units to introduce products and roll out attractive stimulus packages and promotional offers to attract visitors.

According to the official, through the event, Phu Tho hopes to offer residents and tourists diverse experiences following their journey to the ancestral land to pay tribute to the nation’s forebears, while promoting various types of tourism such as cultural, ecological, resort and community-based tourism in the homeland of the Vietnamese people.

On the opening night, large numbers of locals and visitors flocked to explore cultural spaces, cuisine areas and traditional craft villages. Many hands-on activities attracted strong interest, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the programme.

Le Thi Thu Hang, a visitor from Hanoi, said the booths were diverse, featuring not only local specialties but also a variety of engaging experiences. She expressed particular interest in the spaces showcasing traditional crafts and regional cuisine. Meanwhile, Tran Van Hung, a local resident noted that this year’s programme has been organised on a larger and more professional scale, offering an opportunity for locals and tourists to gain deeper insight into Phu Tho’s culture and tourism, while promoting the locality to visitors from near and far./.