Hung Vuong Fair 2026 opens, energising cultural tourism week in Phu Tho

Phu Tho (VNA) – The Hung Vuong (Hung Kings) Fair 2026 officially opened on April 22 at Hung Vuong Square in Viet Tri ward, Phu Tho province, drawing large numbers of delegates, businesses and local residents.

The week-long event, running through April 28, forms a key highlight of the Hung Kings Commemoration Day and the Ancestral Land Culture–Tourism Week 2026. It aims to support the “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods” campaign while providing a platform for enterprises to promote products, seek investment opportunities, and expand markets.​

This year’s fair features nearly 400 booths, with the participation of more than 200 enterprises, cooperatives and production facilities from across the country. Major brands such as Honda Vietnam, Toyota Vietnam, and Piaggio Vietnam are among the exhibitors, alongside representatives from 15 provinces and cities, creating a vibrant trading space.

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People shop at the fair. (Photo: VNA)

A wide range of products is on display, including industrial and handicraft goods, high-tech items, One Commune One Product (OCOP) products, agro-forestry-fishery produce, processed foods, consumer goods, household appliances, electronics, fashion, construction materials, and traditional craft village products.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Tran Quang Tuan highlighted the fair’s role as a bridge connecting localities and businesses, helping to strengthen cooperation in production and trade while stimulating consumption and boosting the province’s commerce and tourism sectors.

A notable feature of this year’s event is the integration of modern trade promotion activities, including supply–demand matching programmes and livestream sales, enabling businesses to access new business models and broaden their reach.

In addition, a series of cultural exchanges and tourism promotion activities are being held, adding to the festive atmosphere for visitors./.

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