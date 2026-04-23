Culture - Sports

Hanoi shifts from “preservation” to “sustainable utilisation” of heritage

Heritage can only become a true “living asset” when it generates economic value while being properly preserved.

A traditional music performance at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
A traditional music performance at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cultural heritage sites across Hanoi are drawing increasing numbers of residents and visitors, particularly on weekends. From the Old Quarter and Hoan Kiem Lake to landmarks such as the Temple of Literature, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Hoa Lo Prison and Ngoc Son Temple – The Huc Bridge, sightseeing and experiential activities are becoming more vibrant.

Resolution No. 02-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on March 17, 2026, on building and developing the capital in a new era, is seen as a key policy direction. It calls not only for preservation but also for promotion of heritage values as a development resource. This approach marks a shift from safeguarding to sustainable utilisation, in line with the realities of a city as densely endowed with heritage as Hanoi.

Heritage enters daily life

Hanoi’s reputation as a land of millennial culture is well-founded. The area was an early centre of the Red River civilisation, with archaeological traces spanning from the Phung Nguyen to Dong Son cultures. Since King Ly Thai To moved the capital to Thang Long in 1010, the city has, for centuries, remained the political, economic and cultural heart of the nation. This has resulted in a vast repository of heritage, including thousands of relics, many of them nationally recognised, alongside rich intangible values and a network of craft villages.

In recent years, many heritage spaces have been “revitalised” in connection with tourism and cultural industries.

The Hanoi Museum, which houses more than 70,000 artefacts and documents as well as six groups of national treasures, is regarded as one of the capital’s major modern cultural institutions. Its exhibitions, organised around seven major themes and 35 specialised topics, comprehensively present Hanoi’s formation and development. Beyond permanent displays, the museum has expanded experiential spaces, service areas and cultural – artistic events, bringing heritage closer to contemporary life. It has recently been designated a city-level tourist site, facilitating further promotion.

Similarly, the Temple of Literature special national relic site is renewing its approach by combining conservation with cultural, creative and experiential activities. Plans include enriching content, standardising operations and diversifying interactive formats so that visitors can not only observe but also “live” with the heritage. Spatial linkages within the complex are also being expanded to offer a more comprehensive visitor journey.

Notably, young people are increasingly involved in reimagining heritage through creative projects, digital media and technology application.

Balancing preservation and utilisation

The Hoa Lo Prison relic site attracts a large number of visitors. (Photo: VNA)

The Hoa Lo Prison relic site attracts a large number of visitors. (Photo: VNA)

As heritage generates higher economic value, it also faces greater risks if not managed appropriately. Experts warn that development detached from cultural foundations is unlikely to be sustainable. Tensions persist between residents’ livelihood needs and conservation requirements, particularly where restrictions on construction or renovation are not matched by adequate support. In addition, management mechanisms remain fragmented, and effective models for valuing and leveraging heritage economically are still evolving.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dao Tuan Thanh from the Hanoi National University of Education emphasised the urgent need to establish a sustainable balance between development and preservation, between the pressures of modernisation and the needs of residents, and between Hanoi’s role as a living space for its citizens and a destination for millions of visitors each year.

Experts suggest that implementing Resolution 02 requires a shift in mindset: heritage should be seen not only as memory but as a development resource. Placing people at the centre is crucial as heritage can only be preserved and promoted when communities become active stakeholders. Hanoi must also refine its policy framework, promote public – private partnerships and attract businesses to invest in heritage conservation and utilisation. Digital transformation, particularly heritage digitisation, is another key pathway to enhancing visitor experiences and advancing the capital’s vision of becoming a creative and smart city.

The journey to “awaken” heritage in Hanoi is still at an early stage, with initial achievements accompanied by significant challenges. Heritage can only become a true “living asset” when it generates economic value while being properly preserved. In the context of rapid urbanisation, finding the right balance between conservation and utilisation is not only Hanoi’s challenge but also a common issue for many heritage-rich cities./.

VNA
#Hanoi #heritage preservation #cultural heritage Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Related News

Hanoi spring night resonates heritage with A Dao singing

Hanoi spring night resonates heritage with A Dao singing

In the early days of spring in Hanoi, audiences gathered at a local club to enjoy the resonant tones of traditional “a dao” singing. Also known as “ca tru,” it is a sophisticated form of sung poetry originating in northern Vietnam, featuring lyrics composed in classical Vietnamese poetic forms.

See more

Visitors to the exhibition at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Exhibition on Lenin portraits opens in Hanoi

Featuring more than 156 photos of archival paintings, the exhibition introduces visitors to the life and legacy of Lenin, a prominent political theorist, revolutionary leader, and founder of the Soviet state.

Students of the Hung Vuong University visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

International art exhibition bridges Vietnamese, Korean cultures

Through artistic works, the public gain deeper insights into the cultures and people of both nations, contributing to peace, cooperation, and development. The exhibition also helps younger generations better understand a dynamic Vietnam and a culturally rich RoK.

The illustrated book “100 Dieu tu hao Viet Nam” (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Book introduces 100 remarkable facts about Vietnam

The illustrated book “100 Dieu tu hao Viet Nam” (100 Proud Facts about Vietnam) compiles 100 highlights of Vietnam’s legacy across 11 major themes, including heroic history, cultural beauty, literature and the arts, medicine, education, architecture, science, cuisine and community values.

Children perform Xoan folk singing at the cultural camp. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Kings festival opens with vibrant cultural, tourism activities in Phu Tho

Beyond its role as a sacred national commemoration, the event helps promote cultural values, strengthen national unity and enhance cultural exchanges. A notable feature is the flexible organisation in 18 commune and ward clusters, encouraging the localities' participation and enriching the festival’s content.

A corner of the Book Street in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi celebrates Reading Culture Day with book street activities

Organised by the Book Street’s management board in collaboration with publishers and distributors, the programme will brings together 14 publishing and distribution units across 15 booths, offering readers access to a rich and diverse selection of book titles spanning literature, children’s books, life skills, economics, history, science-technology and education, among others.

Vietnam’s Consul General in Osaka Nguyen Truong Son speaks at the 9th Vietnam cultural festival in Osaka on April 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam cultural festival in Osaka draws tens of thousands of attendees

Saito Naoki, Mayor of Ikuno Ward – where the event took place, expressed his pleasure at the rapid growth of the Vietnamese community in the area. He praised such cultural festivals for helping Vietnamese residents maintain their traditions while fostering mutual understanding and closer ties with Japanese locals.

Urawadee Sriphiromya, Thai Ambassador to Vietnam (third from left); Camila Polo Florez, Colombodian Ambassador to Vietnam (C); and Saadi Salama, Ambassador of Palestine to Vietnam (fifth from left), experience indigenous coffee culture in a coffee garden in Dak Lak. (Photo: doanhnghiepkinhtexanh.vn)

World Coffee Heritage Forum: A dialogue connecting coffee culture, knowledge

The recognition of "The knowledge of coffee cultivation and processing in Dak Lak” as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage marks an important milestone. It affirms the value of indigenous knowledge, creative labour, and the harmonious connection between local livelihoods, culture and nature in the Central Highlands.

The artwork "Harvest Day" by Doan Thi Thu Huong. (Photo: cand.com.vn)

Vietnam to join Venice Art Biennale with first national showcase

As Vietnam makes its debut at the Biennale, the exhibition “Vietnam: Art in a Global Flow” does not seek to assert its position through scale or grand statements, but rather opens up a space for meaningful artistic dialogue - an invitation to listen to subtle voices, contemplate in stillness, and reflect on the capacity to nurture sustained creative energy in a dynamic and ever-evolving art world.

Viet Youth Readiness Hub debuts at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Canadian youth hub launched to fight mother tongue erosion

The Viet Youth Readiness Hub is seen as a dedicated platform to connect, support, and empower Vietnamese-Canadian youth. It aims to emerge as a central force to host social events, advance heritage education, foster exchange and integration among young Vietnamese in Canada.

At the event “Vietnamese Language in the heart of Kyushu, Japan” (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese in Japan revive mother tongue among young generations

While the number of Vietnamese-origin children in Japan is surging, opportunities to actually speak Vietnamese in daily life are vanishing fast. Many children can understand the language but default to Japanese in response, gradually relegating their mother tongue to a secondary role, sometimes even treating it as a “second foreign language” inside their own houses.

A tribute to Hung Kings in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day 2026 to spread sacred values, foster national unity

Following the merger of Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc, and Hoa Binh provinces into the new Phu Tho province last year, the Hung Kings Temple Festival has taken on heightened significance. It now serves not only as a tribute to the ancestral homeland but also a unified cultural platform that extends sacred ancestral values to Vietnamese communities at home and abroad.