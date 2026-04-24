New regulation to enhance value of Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark

Tuyen Quang (VNA) – A new regulation on the management, protection and promotion of values of the Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark will take effect from May 10, aiming to align domestic legal provisions with the criteria of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network.



Bordering China, the plateau is located in the northernmost part of former Ha Giang province, now Tuyen Quang, and spans over 2,300 sq.km. at an altitude of 1,000–1,600 metres.



Vuong Ngoc Ha, Vice Chairwoman of the Tuyen Quang provincial People’s Committee, shared that the new regulation will replace earlier rules, creating a unified legal framework to protect and promote the geopark’s values in its next stage of development.



The regulation covers all activities related to the geopark, including heritage protection, value conservation and promotion, scientific research, tourism, cultural and service management, as well as construction and mineral exploitation.



It also sets out a governance approach that integrates conservation with sustainable development. The geopark’s geological, cultural and natural assets are to be preserved in their integrity while being responsibly utilised to foster socio-economic development, improve local livelihoods, protect the ecological environment and uphold indigenous cultural identities.



Notably, the regulation delineates three management zones: a core zone, a buffer zone and a transition zone. The core zone is subject to strict protection, with any activities that may alter the landscape or original heritage elements prohibited. Controlled activities are permitted in the buffer zone to minimise adverse impacts, while the transition zone supports socio-economic development in compliance with UNESCO standards, ensuring a balance between preservation and growth.



All activities related to construction, mineral exploitation, scientific research, festivals and tourism services must comply with legal provisions and must not undermine the geopark’s outstanding universal values. The regulation also underscores the central role of local communities in protecting, utilising and benefiting from the heritage.



In addition, authorities will conduct surveys and classification of heritage resources while encouraging the development of geotourism, ecotourism and community-based tourism linked to heritage education. Conservation, restoration and rehabilitation plans will be implemented, with all exploitation activities strictly controlled to remain within the carrying capacity of the environment and the geopark./.

VNA