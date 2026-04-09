Environment

Rare bird returns to Tram Chim National Park

Six spot-billed pelicans were spotted in the strictly protected A1 zone, landing in the wetland area to forage for food.

Rare spot-billed pelicans appear at Tram Chim National Park after six years of absence. (Photo: VNA)
Rare spot-billed pelicans appear at Tram Chim National Park after six years of absence. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap (VNA) – A flock of spot-billed pelicans (Pelecanus philippensis), a rare and endangered bird species, has reappeared in the Tram Chim National Park, the Mekong Delta of Dong Thap, after a six-year absence, local authorities said on April 8.

Doan Van Nhanh, Deputy Director of the park’s Conservation Centre, said six pelicans were spotted in the strictly protected A1 zone, landing in the wetland area to forage for food.

The spot-billed pelican is listed in both the Vietnam Red Data Book and the IUCN Red List due to its declining global population. The species is recognisable by its grey legs, large body length of about 1.2–1.4 metres, webbed feet, and a long bill with a distinctive expandable throat pouch used to scoop fish. Pelicans typically live and feed in groups.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam reported that the flock has been observed resting and feeding in several sub-zones of the park. As a migratory waterbird with strict habitat requirements, the species prefers open wetlands with abundant food and minimal human disturbance. Its return is therefore considered a positive sign that ecological conditions in Tram Chim are gradually improving.

vnanet-potal-xuat-hien-dan-chim-bo-nong-chan-xam-quy-hiem-tai-vuon-quoc-gia-tram-chim-dong-thap-8688238.jpg
Rare spot-billed pelicans appear at Tram Chim National Park after six years of absence. (Photo: VNA)

In recent years, the park has implemented a range of restoration measures to revive its wetland ecosystem. Between 2024 and 2026, controlled grass burning was conducted across about 1,000 hectares to clear dense vegetation layers. Other efforts included ploughing soil, removing invasive plant species and monitoring soil pH levels.

A key measure has been the seasonal regulation of water levels, rather than maintaining high water levels year-round. This approach is seen as critical to restoring the natural wetland environment and supporting the recovery of native flora and fauna.

Improved hydrological management has helped rejuvenate the melaleuca forest ecosystem and encouraged the return of characteristic wetland plants of the Dong Thap Muoi wetland region such as wild rice, Xyris indica, white water lilies and other aquatic plants.

With habitats gradually recovering, several rare bird species, including the Asian openbill stork, black-headed ibis, black-winged stilt, and other migratory birds, have also been recorded returning to the park. In recent years, Tram Chim has even recorded the reappearance of several Sarus cranes, an iconic species of the Mekong Delta wetlands.

Bui Thanh Phong, Deputy Director of the Tram Chim National Park, said water levels are now managed in line with natural cycles, which has significantly improved the park’s ecosystem. Moving forward, the park will continue adjusting hydrological conditions based on scientific recommendations to further support biodiversity conservation.

Covering more than 7,313 hectares, the Tram Chim National Park is one of Vietnam’s most important biodiversity sites. It is internationally recognised as Vietnam’s second Ramsar site and the 2,000th in the world.

The park is home to 139 plant species, more than 250 species of waterbirds (including 22 rare species), 67 fish species, 174 phytoplankton species, and 110 zooplankton species./.

VNA
#bird #Tram Chim National Park #pelican
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