Hue students honoured for initiatives to reduce plastic waste

Hue (VNA) – An awards ceremony and closing event for a contest on plastic waste reduction was held in the central city of Hue on April 22.

The contest aimed to raise awareness, empower students, and encourage them to propose initiatives on waste sorting at source and plastic reduction within schools. It also provided a platform for the local education sector to draw lessons and build a foundation for maintaining and expanding the “plastic smart schools” model.

At the event, organisers showcased outstanding products by 18 teams advancing to the second round. Representatives of three standout teams from Nguyen Van Troi Secondary School, Loc Vinh Secondary School, and Pham Van Dong Secondary School – shared their implementation experiences and impacts of their products.

The first prize went to the “Green School – Journey to reduce plastic waste and creative recycling” project of the Nguyen Van Troi Secondary School team, while the other two projects won second prizes. Nine ideas from eight schools received consolation prizes, and 10 schools with the highest participation were awarded certificates and gifts.

Since its launch, the contest attracted more than 600 teachers and students from 60 secondary schools.

Hoang Ngoc Tuong Van, manager of the “Hue – A Plastic Smart Urban Centre in Central Vietnam” project, funded by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-Norway through WWF-Vietnam, said the number of supported ideas was increased from 10 to 18. She noted that the contest encouraged students to turn ideas into action, improving the “plastic smart schools” model./.

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