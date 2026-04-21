Environment

Rare 350-metre waterfall discovered inside new cave in Phong Nha – Ke Bang

Phong Nha–Ke Bang, often referred to as the “kingdom of caves”, is home to more than 425 discovered ones, around 50 of which have been opened to tourists.

A newly discovered cave in Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park features an exceptionally rare waterfall. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)
A newly discovered cave in Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park features an exceptionally rare waterfall. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A survey team has discovered a new cave featuring an exceptionally rare waterfall approximately 350 metres high within the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Tri, according to the park’s management board on April 20.

Preliminary findings indicate that the cave descends vertically to a depth of around 350 metres. A stream flowing from the top to the bottom of the cavern forms a striking internal waterfall, an unusual natural phenomenon rarely observed in cave systems.

Experts noted that the survey remains incomplete, with several areas yet to be explored, meaning a comprehensive assessment has not yet been made.

Authorities said further detailed research and exploration will be conducted in the coming period, with more specific information about the cave and its unique waterfall to be officially released at a later stage.

Phong Nha – Ke Bang, often referred to as the “kingdom of caves”, is home to more than 425 discovered ones, around 50 of which have been opened to tourists. Among them is Son Doong Cave, located in the park’s core zone, known as the largest cave in the world and featuring an underground river system.

While several in the area contain flowing water, the formation of a waterfall hundreds of metres high inside a cave is considered extremely rare./.

VNA
#new cave #Phong Nha – Ke Bang #Quang Tri #Son Doong Cave Quang Tri
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

A view of Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Phong Nha – Ke Bang: untapped biological treasure in Truong Son mountains

Unlike ecosystems where species inventories are largely complete, Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park remains scientifically “open,” with each survey revealing new findings. Recent studies - from local research projects to international collaborations - have recorded additional bird species and identified the rare parasitic plant Sapria himalayana, which only survives in intact primary forests.

Phong Nha – Ke Bang becomes Vietnam’s first transboundary Natural World Heritage site

Phong Nha – Ke Bang becomes Vietnam’s first transboundary Natural World Heritage site

At the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Paris on July 13, 2025, UNESCO approved the expansion of the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park World Heritage site of Vietnam to include Hin Nam No National Park (Khammouane, Laos) with the new title: “Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park and Hin Nam No National Park” in the World Heritage List.

See more

This May marks the third time the country’s largest wildlife bird photography competition has been held. (Photo: Vietnam BirdRace 2026 organising committee)

Vietnam BirdRace 2026 to attract hundreds of photographers worldwide

Participating teams, each comprising three to four members, are tasked with photographing as many wild bird species as possible within the official competition period. While artistic quality is not mandatory, images must be clear enough for species identification, ensuring authenticity and avoiding any disturbance to natural habitats.

Quang Tri recently received two endangered pangolins from local resident. (Photo published by VNA)

Two pangolins handed over to authorities in Quang Tri

At around 8:30 pm on April 12, Le Thanh Tung, a resident of Thuong Nghia hamlet in Cam Lo commune, and his friend spotted the two pangolins, weighing over 4 kg, while working near the Cam Lo–La Son Expressway.

The interface of Vietnam Weather KTTV mobile application (Photo: baochinhphu,vn)

Application of dangerous weather warning introduced

All unusual weather events, from widespread thunderstorms, lightning strikes, landslides, flash floods, tropical depressions to strong winds at sea, are continuously updated from official data sources of the NCMHF and meteorological stations and prominently displayed on the main interface.

An overview of the kick-off meeting for the “Sustainable Management of Substances Controlled by the Montreal Protocol” project (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam launches 13 mln USD project to phase out ozone-depleting substances

Funded by the Multilateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol and implemented through the World Bank (WB) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the project aims to help Vietnam meet its international commitments in managing and phasing out controlled substances. It will run from 2026 to 2031 with a total budget of over 13 million USD.

Tram Chim National Park and the Mekong Conservancy Foundation (MCF) organise the workshop on sustainable restoration of wetland ecosystems in the Mekong Delta on March 24. (Photo: VNA)

Solutions sought to restore Mekong Delta wetland ecosystems

Experts at the workshop described wetlands as the “ecological heart” of the Mekong Delta, playing a vital role in water storage and regulation, climate moderation, carbon sequestration, biodiversity conservation, and livelihoods for millions of people through aquaculture, agriculture, and ecotourism. These ecosystems also help reduce disaster risks and enhance climate resilience.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh speaks at the ceremony to launch major environmental campaign. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls for collective action on water, air, climate and sustainable future

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh underscored that water, climate, and energy are fundamental pillars of sustainable development. In Vietnam, water resources and weather patterns influence every aspect of life, from food and water security to livelihoods, ecosystem stability, and economic growth.