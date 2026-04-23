Nine endangered Sunda pangolins returned to nature in Hue

​Hue (VNA) – The Bach Ma National Park in the central city of Hue, in coordination with Save Vietnam’s Wildlife and the Cuc Phuong National Park, has successfully released nine Sunda pangolins (Manis javanica) back into the wild.

​Pham Quoc Tuan from the Centre for Creature Rescue, Conservation and Development at the Bach Ma National Park said on April 22 that the pangolins had been rescued after being saved from poaching and trafficking cases.

​Before their release, the animals had undergone quarantine, care, rehabilitation and close monitoring by technical staff and veterinarians to ensure they were in good health and capable of returning to their natural habitat.

​Relevant agencies had also conducted field surveys to select a suitable site within the park. The chosen location met key criteria, including an ecosystem appropriate to the species’ behaviour, abundant natural food sources, and strict protection to ensure the animals’ safety on returning to the wild.

The Sunda pangolin is classified under Group IB-endangered, previous and rare species prioties for protection under Vietnamese law. All acts of illegal hunting, trading and transporation of the species are subject to strict penalties, including criminal prosecution./.

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