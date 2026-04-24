Environment

Hanoi to pilot petrol motorbike ban in Old Quarter from July

Hanoi will pilot a low emission zone in the heart of Hoan Kiem ward from July 1, before progressively expanding the restrictions to cover the entire area within Ring Road 1 by 2029.

With their advantages and convenience, electric vehicles are becoming increasingly common in the daily lives. (Photo: VNA)
With their advantages and convenience, electric vehicles are becoming increasingly common in the daily lives. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Under the draft proposal for a "Low Emission Zone within Ring Road 1, Hanoi City", the capital will pilot a low emission zone (LEZ) in certain areas inside Ring Road 1 from July 1, 2026, which will see time-based ban on fossil-fuel vehicles in a bid to address chronic pollution issues.

Phase one will run from July 1 to December 31, with the pilot implemented in Hoan Kiem ward.

The core zone is bounded by 11 streets in the Old Quarter area: Trang Tien, Hang Khay, Le Thai To, Hang Dao, Hang Ngang, Hang Buom, Ma May, Hang Bac, Hang Mam, Nguyen Huu Huan and Ly Thai To. It covers 0.5sq.km with a perimeter of 3.5km and a population of about 20,000.

The buffer zone has a perimeter of 5.5km and an area of 1.65 sq.km, bounded by streets including Hang Dau, Phung Hung, Trang Thi, Hang Khay, Trang Tien, Tran Quang Khai, and Tran Nhat Duat.

Phase two will run throughout 2027, expanding the pilot to cover Hoan Kiem and Cua Nam wards – spanning 3.6sq.km with a perimeter of 8.3km and a population of about 136,947.

The expanded core zone will be bounded by 14 streets, including Nguyen Du, Han Thuyen, Tran Hung Dao, Tran Khanh Du, Tran Quang Khai, Tran Nhat Duat, Hang Dau, Cua Dong, Ly Nam De, Ton That Thiep, Dien Bien Phu, Hang Bong, Cua Nam, and Le Duan. The city will assess pilot results between October and December 2027.

Phase three, from 2028 to 2029, will see the low emission zone rolled out across the entire area within Ring Road One, covering 26.07 sq.km and comprising nine wards of the city's populous urban core. The area is bounded by streets including Hoang Cau, De La Thanh, O Cho Dua, Xa Dan, Dai Co Viet, Tran Khat Chan, Nguyen Khoai, Tran Khanh Du, Tran Quang Khai, Tran Nhat Duat, Yen Phu, Nghi Tam, Au Co, An Duong Vuong, Lac Long Quan, Buoi and Cau Giay.

Within the zone, Hanoi will develop green transport infrastructure including electric and green-energy bus fleets, urban railways, bicycles, electric bicycles, public electric motorbikes, charging stations, battery-swap points and transfer hubs. The city will progressively restrict vehicles running on fossil fuels while giving priority to clean energy, public transport and non-motorised transport.

An automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera system, signage, traffic monitoring infrastructure and a data management system will be set up to monitor vehicles entering and leaving the zone. Support policies will also be rolled out to help residents and businesses switch to clean-energy vehicles.

From July 1, motorcycles and mopeds running on fossil fuels used for app-based ride-hailing services will be encouraged to switch to clean energy and will not be permitted to operate within the zone.

Other fossil-fuel motorcycles and mopeds will be barred from the zone between 6pm and midnight on Fridays, and between 6am and midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.

Standard trucks under two tonnes must meet Euro 4 emission standards and will only be allowed to operate outside peak hours. Trucks between two and under 3.5 tonnes must meet Euro 4 standards, will be restricted to operating between 9pm and 6am, and must obtain written approval from the municipal police. Trucks with a total design weight of over 3.5 tonnes, as stated on their registration certificates, will be banned from the zone altogether./.

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