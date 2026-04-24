Sixth Cham Ethnic Culture Festival to take place in Khanh Hoa

Hanoi (VNA) - The sixth Cham Ethnic Culture Festival will be held from June 26–28 in Khanh Hoa province, bringing together delegations from seven localities with significant Cham populations, namely Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai, Lam Dong, Tay Ninh, An Giang, Dak Lak and Ho Chi Minh City.

Over three days, the festival will feature a vibrant line-up of cultural, artistic, sporting and tourism activities, including performances and showcases of traditional Cham rituals and festivals, exhibitions promoting local Cham heritage, demonstrations of traditional crafts, mass art performances, traditional costume shows, folk games and sports, as well as a community tourism skills competition.

A highlight of the event will be a multimedia installation space combining photographs and documentary films with modern technologies such as large LED screens, 3D mapping, laser lighting, immersive sound systems and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), creating an interactive and visually engaging cultural experience for visitors.

An open-format cultural experience zone will also recreate elements of Cham community life, including traditional housing, craft-making spaces, live performances of traditional arts and a dedicated area for experiencing Cham cuisine.

The festival will also host a thematic exhibition on the cultural characteristics of the Cham people in the cultural community of Vietnam's ethnic groups, along with a seminar on preserving and promoting Cham heritage in connection with sustainable tourism development.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event aims to honour, preserve and promote the rich cultural values of the Cham community, while reaffirming their role as cultural custodians and strengthening national unity in Vietnam’s new development phase.​

Through its diverse programme, the festival also helps translate major Party and State policies on ethnic affairs and cultural development into practice, particularly Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on advancing Vietnamese culture in the new era.​

It is expected to raise public awareness of the role of culture in sustainable development, foster national pride and responsibility for safeguarding Cham heritage, and provide a platform for cultural exchange among Cham communities nationwide while promoting their unique cultural identity alongside tourism development./.

​