Culture - Sports

Chinese art show hits Hanoi, pushing ‘Silk Road’ friendship

The Hanoi exhibition uses art as a bridge to bolster people-to-people friendship between Vietnam and China, pool public support and create new energy for closer ties in culture, tourism and trade. It’s also meant to keep the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries steady and growing for the long haul.

Visitors to the exhibition at the China Cultural Centre in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Visitors to the exhibition at the China Cultural Centre in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An exchange exhibition on art connecting the Maritime Silk Road opened at the China Cultural Centre in Hanoi on April 22.

The event is co-hosted by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the China Cultural Centre in Hanoi, and the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations.

In his speech, Director of the China Cultural Centre in Hanoi Zhang Deshan said the show rounds up a bunch of standout pieces, including traditional Chinese ink paintings and watercolours that vividly capture the grandeur of nature, the depth of culture and the richness of life in China. It also introduces two representative forms of intangible cultural heritage, namely Jian ware ceramics and Shoushan stone carving, showing off the skill and dedication of traditional artisans. Notably, live creative exchanges between Vietnamese and Chinese artists are expected to spark inspiration and tighten bonds between the two countries’ artists.

Xing Jiuqiang, Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam, noted that the Maritime Silk Road has long tied the Chinese and Vietnamese people together. Today, both sides are pushing hard to build a China – Vietnam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, backed by high-level exchanges and close strategic connectivity. This creates ample room for cultural and art teamwork, with the exhibition serving as clear evidence of the deep fraternal friendship between the two countries.

Tran Nhat Hoang, Deputy Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, stressed that the ministry will keep backing global cultural tie-ups, with artists playing a key role as bridges for people-to-people exchanges.

Staged as part of the ASEAN Cultural and Arts Creation Season 2026, the exhibition puts 40 top Chinese calligraphy and painting works on display. Organisers also brought in renowned artisans, including Cai Long – creator of the famous Jian Kiln Hundred Flowers Jian Ware and named one of the “Top 10 Outstanding Overseas Chinese Young Persons 2025” (Big Ben Award), along with jade carving master Shi Lin. Their presence is all about celebrating the refinement and unique appeal of traditional Chinese craftsmanship.

This is the first time the ASEAN Cultural and Arts Creation Season has pushed cultural firms to look beyond borders, hunting for new ways to boost economic and trade links through cultural exchange.

The Chinese art delegation plans to huddle with their Vietnamese counterparts for deep-dive talks and tour major cultural spots like the Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts and the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology. The goal is to lay real groundwork for future joint shows, artist exchanges and residencies, ramping up overall cooperation in culture and arts.

The bigger international exhibition series, based in Xiamen, Fujian, targets China, ASEAN nations and other countries along the Maritime Silk Road. It wants to build a premium global cultural exchange brand using everything from calligraphy and painting displays to intangible heritage exhibits, live art-making, artist meet-ups, forums and symposiums.

The Hanoi stop uses art as a bridge to bolster people-to-people friendship between Vietnam and China, pool public support and create new energy for closer ties in culture, tourism and trade. It’s also meant to keep the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries steady and growing for the long haul./.

VNA
#China Cultural Centre in Hanoi #China Federation of Literary and Art Circles #Chinese Embassy in Vietnam #Maritime Silk Road #cultural exchange #people-to-people exchanges China Vietnam
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