Culture - Sports

Vietnam determined to beat Australia in U17 Asian Cup quarters

ietnam Football Federation President Tran Quoc Tuan praised his players' bravery and spirit especially after they came from behind to beat the UAE 3-2 in the last group round match and encouraged them to keep focused for the next one.

Vietnamese players are asked to stay focused in the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian U17 Cup ( Photo courtesy of VFF)
Vietnamese players are asked to stay focused in the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian U17 Cup ( Photo courtesy of VFF)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam wanted to remain their battling performance at the tournament and repeat their win against Australia when the two sides will play each other in the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian U17 Cup on May 17 (Hanoi time).

Two win and one loss sealed them the Group C top spot ahead of powerhouse the Republic of Korea (RoK), marking their first ever presence in the last-eight round in Asia and a historic slot in the upcoming World Cup.

Having worked so hard, the only representative of the Southeast Asian region available in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will not let the semi-finals slip away from them.

Vietnam Football Federation President Tran Quoc Tuan praised his players' bravery and spirit especially after they came from behind to beat the UAE 3-2 in the last group round match and encouraged them to keep focused for the next one.

“We suffered a difficulty in that match after conceding a goal in the first minute. However, players were strong and created a unbelievable comeback and qualified for the quarter-finals and grabbed World Cup place. It is a proud achievement," said Tuan.

"We quickly grew up from mistakes and fix problems. We maintain our determination and look toward positive result. I hope the team will prepare well in the upcoming game."

Speaking to reporters before their training on May 15, midfielder Nguyen Minh Thuy said everyone was excited after the win but clearly knew that it was still long road to go with many big challenges ahead.

“We are happy and moved with the results. We will go to the World Cup in Qatar. However, coaches ask us to maintain on the ground and we have to train well for the Australia match," Thuy said.

“We played Australia in the Southeast Asian championship and they are really strong. They have good physique, body form and technique. Facing them, we have to deliver our best skills and strictly follow our tactics. Our target is to go as far as possible in this championship."

It will be the second meet of the team within one month. In the Southeast Asian championship's semi-finals, Vietnam won 2-1 to make Australia former champions. They then went on to beat Malaysia 3-0 to take the title.

In the Asian Cup, Australia showed better form. They finished second in Group D below to advance to the semis.

The young Socceroos are also regarded for their speed and modern playing style.

Thomas Carl Veart made change in his squad for the Asian tournament. Key players such as Georgio Hassarati, Luke Becvinovski, Corey Da Cruz and Aston Reid still serve the team. Veart called goalkeeper Charlie Wilson-Papps, defender Harrison Bond forward Gabriel Lombardi who are playing in Europe to strengthen their power.

The match will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City Pitch A Stars at 8pm local time. It will be live broadcast on TV360.

Other matches will feature Japan vs Tajikistan; Saudi Arabia vs China and reigning champions Uzbekistan vs the RoK./.

VNA
#U17 Asian Cup #Vietnam #World Cup place
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnam's national U17 football team defeat United Arab Emirates national U17 football team 3-2 in the final Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia on early May 14. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam secure berth at FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 for first time

Vietnam national U17 football team secured a place at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 for the first time after defeating United Arab Emirates national U17 football team 3-2 on in the final Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia on early May 14 (Vietnam time).

Vietnam secure historic first berth at FIFA U17 World Cup

Vietnam secure historic first berth at FIFA U17 World Cup

Vietnam’s national U17 football team secured a historic first qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 after defeating the United Arab Emirates 3-2 in the final Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia on early May 14.

See more

Soldier Tran Thanh, a member of the Hoang Dieu Citadel National Salvation Youth Union, carries a lunge mine to destroy enemy tank on the streets of Hanoi on December 23, 1946, during the early days of the nationwide resistance war. (File photo: VNA)

Nghe An to host exhibition featuring President Ho Chi Minh’s call for national resistance

This is an important political and cultural event that celebrates the lasting historical significance of President Ho Chi Minh's call for national resistance, while highlighting the vision, determination, and intellectual strength of the Party and the Vietnamese people during a pivotal moment in history. The exhibition also aims to celebrate the late President’s 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 - 2026).

Tthe DIFF 2026 stage has been designed around the concept of convergence, inspired by the image of converging horizons where cultures, time, and emotions meet (Source: DIFF)

DIFF 2026 set to mark breakthrough in stage scale, performance technology

The DIFF 2026 stage has been designed around the concept of convergence, inspired by the image of converging horizons where cultures, time, and emotions meet. With a width of up to 100 metres and a total area of nearly 1,200sq.m, the stage is considered the largest in the history of DIFF.

Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh and Lao Minister of Culture and Tourism Suonsavan Vignaket exchange the signed culture and tourism cooperation scheme for 2026–2030. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos ink 2026–2030 culture-tourism cooperation plan

Both sides pointed to substantive, positive outcomes in cultural and tourism cooperation from 2021-2025, citing successful cultural weeks in each country, cultural and art activities marking important occasions of the two Parties and countries, and the effective delivery of agreements reached by leaders that further fostered the special Vietnam–Laos relationship.

Students visit the photo exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK photo exhibition highlights cultural connections

Among the displayed works, 60 photographs introduce the modern RoK with its rich cultural depth and spectacular natural landscapes, while 40 others vividly portray the beauty, cultural identity and ongoing development of Dak Lak and Vietnam’s Central Highlands region.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu speaks at the press conference on May 12. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Festival in Tokyo eyes higher turnout

The Vietnam Festival in Japan will serve as both a showcase of Vietnamese culture, cuisine and traditional arts and a vivid symbol of friendship and close bonds between the two nations, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu.

An art programme at the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front for the 2026–2031 tenure. (Photo: VNA)

Arts and culture helps foster national unity

At the 11th National Congress of the VFF for the 2026–2031 tenure, taking place from May 11–13, organisations in the literature and arts sector put forward a number of proposals aimed at promoting Vietnamese culture in the new development era.

Gia Lai hosts 2026 International U14 Football Festival

Gia Lai hosts 2026 International U14 Football Festival

Through the tournament, Gia Lai aims to promote its image as a friendly, culturally rich and dynamic destination while boosting tourism, sports development and cultural exchanges among participating countries, Chairman of the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan said at the opening ceremony.

Tran Minh Tri is one of five Vietnamese athletes at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026 in India. (Photo: VNA)

Weightlifters hunt Asian medals in India

Vietnamese athletes are seeking for their top three finishes from the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026 in India, a key preparation for the 20th Asian Games in the next few months.

An athlete in the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang event (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

Southeast Asia’s largest multisport event week concludes in Da Nang

Held from May 7 to 11, Southeast Asia’s largest multisport event week in Da Nang featured the inaugural full-distance VNG IRONMAN Vietnam 2026, consisting of a 3.8-kilometre swim, 180-kilometre cycling segment and a full 42-kilometre marathon. The week also included the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang, comprising a 1.9-kilometre swim, 90-kilometre cycling course and 21-kilometre run.

The Wolfoo animation franchise is among top 10 finalists for 7th De Men Awards for Children 2026. (Photo: Organising board)

Top 10 finalists for 7th De Men Awards for Children 2026 announced

Founded and organised annually since 2020 by the Vietnam News Agency’s The thao và Van hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper, the De Men (Cricket) Awards for Children honour outstanding artistic and literary works either “by children” or “for children.” The awards include a grand prize called the Cricket Knight Award, and several Cricket Desire Awards of equal standing.

Vietnamese Minister Counsellor Nguyen Thi Thai Binh and Song Mun Yeong, director of the Seongnam multicultural family support centre, pose with Vietnamese brides and Vietnamese students in Seongnam during the 15th Global Harmony Festival. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam shines at Seongnam global culture festival

Organised by the associations of Vietnamese brides and students in Seongnam, the stall featured traditional art performances, distinctive cultural products and a variety of dishes reflecting Vietnam’s rich cultural identity.