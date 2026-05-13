Vietnam, RoK photo exhibition highlights cultural connections

​Dak Lak (VNA) – A photo exhibition themed “connecting identities” opened at the Dak Lak Museum on May 12, featuring 100 photographic works showcasing the cultural beauty of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The exhibition was jointly organised by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists, a delegation of Korean photographers and the Dak Lak provincial Literature and Arts Association.

Among the displayed works, 60 photographs introduce the modern RoK with its rich cultural depth and spectacular natural landscapes, while 40 others vividly portray the beauty, cultural identity and ongoing development of Dak Lak and Vietnam’s Central Highlands region.

Alongside the exhibition, from May 8-13, the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists and the Korean delegation have been conducting field trips and creative photography activities in Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak provinces.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ho Sy Minh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists, said photography serves as a bridge of culture, helping strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

He noted that the exhibition forms part of broader cultural exchange activities between photographers of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea, contributing to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

The event also marks five years of exchange cooperation between the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists and the Photographers Association of Korea. It is the second Vietnam–RoK friendship photo exhibition held in Vietnam.

According to Ho Sy Minh, the week-long experience and creative journey through Vietnam’s central and Central Highlands regions allowed Korean photographers to gain deeper insights into the country’s landscapes, hospitality and rich cultural traditions. The resulting works are expected to help further promote the image of Vietnam and its people to international audiences.

For his part, Soun Byeonghyo, head of the Korean delegation, said that despite geographical distance, exchanges in tourism, economy and culture have brought the peoples of Vietnam and the RoK closer together.

He expressed his belief that the exhibition and creative exchange programme would further strengthen cultural and artistic cooperation as well as friendship between the two countries.

The exhibition will run until May 15 at Dak Lak Museum, serving local residents and visitors./.

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