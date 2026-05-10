Culture - Sports

Tay Ninh turns “Don ca tai tu” heritage into distinctive tourism product

As Tay Ninh identifies tourism as a crucial economic pillar, integrating Don ca tai tu into tourism offerings is seen as a strategic move.

Members of the Don ca tai tu Club under the Tay Ninh Tourism Association perform at a regular event of the club in Binh Minh ward, Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
Members of the Don ca tai tu Club under the Tay Ninh Tourism Association perform at a regular event of the club in Binh Minh ward, Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – Inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, “Don ca tai tu” in southern Vietnam is not only a traditional art form but also a reflection of the region's cultural identity and spiritual life.

In Tay Ninh, efforts to preserve and promote this heritage are being reframed within a tourism-driven strategy, gradually positioning it as a hallmark of the southeastern region.

Linking heritage with tourism

Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tran Anh Minh said Don Ca Tai Tu embodies generations of cultural transmission, blending the sounds of traditional instruments and vocal performance into a distinctive “symphony of rural life”.

Historically, Tay Ninh has played a role in the formation and development of the art since the late 19th century. Today, local clubs serve as key hubs for preservation, serving as “nuclei” in upholding this musical art.

Nguyen Thi Hoang Oanh, head of the Don ca tai tu Club under the Tay Ninh Tourism Association, shared that although established only in May 2025 with 16 members, the club has maintained monthly activities, providing a platform for exchange and sustaining passion among enthusiasts.

However, several challenges remain. Funding is limited, the pool of successors is thin, and formal training programmes are lacking.

Scriptwriter Do Thanh Phuong, a member of the Tay Ninh Literature and Arts Association with over 40 years of experience in this music, stressed the need for systematic investment, including the establishment of training centres, regular competitions, and platforms to discover and nurture young talent.

In reality, attracting younger generations is a major hurdle. Amid the rapid rise of modern music, Don ca tai tu risks being overshadowed.

Le Cong Thuan, a club member, noted that the art form requires a high level of technical mastery – from rhythm and breathing techniques to vocal training, making it less accessible to younger audiences without proper guidance and support.

Expanding value through tourism

As Tay Ninh identifies tourism as a crucial economic pillar, integrating Don ca tai tu into tourism offerings is seen as a strategic move.

vnanet-1-ttxvn.jpg
Tourists from Ho Chi Minh City and localities in the Mekong Delta enjoy Don ca tai tu in Binh Minh ward, Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

For visitors, experiencing the art in its cultural setting enriches travel experiences beyond sightseeing. This aligns with the growing demand for experiential tourism, where visitors seek deeper cultural engagement.

However, for Don ca tai tu to become a signature tourism product, activities need to be more professionally organised and better linked with key destinations.

Duong Van Thua, Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh Tourism Association, stated that cultural tourism will be central to the province’s development strategy, with Don ca tai tu at its core. Efforts are underway to incorporate the art into gala events and experiential tours.

Businesses are also stepping up engagement. They are working with local associations and clubs to promote the art through tourism products and media platforms, helping to both preserve the heritage and enhance visitor experiences.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Minh ward Nguyen Thanh Nghi highlighted the importance of cultural preservation to strengthening community cohesion and identity, adding Don ca tai tu plays a special role in connecting communities, creating spaces for interaction, and maintaining the local cultural beauty.

Aside from assets such as the Ba Den Mountain national tourist area, Tay Ninh aims to elevate this folk music genre into a distinctive cultural tourism offering.

Thanks to coordinated efforts by authorities, businesses, and communities, Tay Ninh is laying the groundwork to unlock the full potential of Don ca tai tu. Properly invested and promoted, the art is expected to not only endure within community life but also emerge as a defining tourism product, contributing to sustainable socio-economic development and reinforcing the province’s cultural identity./.

VNA
#traditional art form #Resolution 80 #Vietnamese culture #UNESCO #cultural heritage #Don ca tai tu Tay Ninh
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Offering of cylindrical glutinous rice cakes to Hung Kings at Thuong Temple in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Culture Day: Rendezvous of identity, internal strength

Culture has long been described as the spiritual foundation of society, an internal strength, and a driver of development; yet for that idea to truly take root in everyday life, it must be translated into concrete, visible, and tangible policies.

A special art programme is held in Dien Bien province in 2025 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the national reunification, the 71st anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, and the 135th anniversary of the birth of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

Boosting traditional arts talents key to preserving cultural heritage

Politburo’s Resolution No. 80 on developing Vietnamese culture places a stronger emphasis on nurturing talent in traditional arts. It is expected to breathe fresh life into Vietnam’s cultural heritage, as these art forms face mounting challenges in the modern entertainment landscape.

See more

Delegates perform the opening ceremony ritual at the event held at the Thang Long imperial citadel on the evening of May 8. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi gains two more craft villages in World Crafts Cities network

The recognition of Chuyen My and Son Dong craft villages as members of the World Crafts Cities network represents international acknowledgement of the cultural value, artisanal techniques, creativity and sustainable vitality of Vietnam’s traditional craft villages, he said.

SEA Games silver medallist Do Huy Hoang (right) will face Filipino fighter John Dave Almanza in the MMA Pro 56kg category. (Photo: Lion Championship)

LION Championship 31 to feature international fighters

The Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) has announced that LION Championship 31 (LC 31) will take place at 8 pm on May 9 in Hanoi, featuring nine exciting bouts, including several involving foreign fighters.

Vietnam GameVerse 2026 brings together more than 300 representatives from regulatory agencies, game developers, publishers, and leading industry experts from Vietnam and abroad. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam GameVerse 2026 aims to elevate local gaming industry globally

Carrying the theme “Do local, go global”, this year’s event promotes a development approach rooted in Vietnamese creativity and innovation as the foundation for expanding local gaming products into international markets. Organisers expect the event to draw around 60,000 participants.

Visitors at a food stall in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang Food Tour Festival 2026 scheduled for May 20-24

This year’s festival will feature more than 100 booths and 70 street food stalls. A highlight will be the “Flavours of Da Nang” street parade on May 20 afternoon along Pham Van Dong beach, recreating central Vietnam’s street-food atmosphere. The opening ceremony is scheduled on May 21 morning at Bien Dong Park, blending an art show with culinary showcases.

In March 2025, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recognises “the knowledge of coffee cultivation and processing in Dak Lak” as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Dak Lak forum spotlights Vietnam’s coffee heritage ambitions

Nearly 40 research papers and presentations from Vietnamese and international scholars and experts were featured at the event, covering topics ranging from economics, culture, and heritage to processing technology, global value chains, and sustainability

Vietnam’s craft villages get major makeover

Vietnam’s craft villages get major makeover

Amid Vietnam’s push to redefine progress beyond pure GDP growth, the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW delivers a sharp message that culture is no longer a sidekick, but must lead and shape national development.

Men’s three-cushion carom defending champion Cho Myung Woo of the Republic of Korea (left) competes against Yoneyama Satoru of Japan in Group A at the 14th Asian Carom Championship. (Photo: VNA)

14th Asian Carom Championship kicks off in Ho Chi Minh City

Organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Billiards & Snooker Federation, the tournament features four events: men’s three-cushion carom, women’s three-cushion carom, men’s one-cushion carom, and the men’s U22 three-cushion category.

The opening ceremony of the VNG IRONMAN Vietnam 2026 and the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang launches Southeast Asia’s largest IRONMAN week

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tao Viet Hai described the event as a major milestone in Da Nang’s sports and tourism development. For the first time, the city will host the full-distance IRONMAN Vietnam while also staging the 10th edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang.

Players at the Vietnam (in white) – Yemen match on May 7. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam edge Yemen in AFC U17 Asian Cup opener

At the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup, Vietnam are drawn in Group C alongside the Republic of Korea (RoK), the UAE and Yemen. Under the fixture schedule, Vietnam will face Yemen on May 7, the RoK on May 10 and the UAE on May 14.

A performance at the Thang Long - Hanoi Festival 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Thang Long - Hanoi Festival 2026 to return in September

Co-hosted by the municipal People’s Committee, the Department of Culture and Sports, and domestic and foreign agencies, the whole spectacle is meant to honour the city’s millennia-old heritage while reafffirming its strategy of establishing culture as a development engine.

An installation by Le Huu Hieu at the 61st Venice Art Biennale in Italy (Photo courtesy of Venice Art Biennale)

Vietnam lacquer artists debut at Venice Biennale

Vietnam's appearance at the Venice Art Biennale 2026 is not only a symbolic milestone for the country's fine arts scene but also a new chapter in the integration of Vietnamese art into the global landscape.

A performance at the art programme to welcome the New Year 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Spreading Vietnamese cultural identity in digital space

In the context of deep international integration, cultural identity serves as both a “shield” against assimilation and a defining marker of a nation’s image. Protecting and promoting uniquely Vietnamese cultural values has therefore become a pressing task, particularly in an increasingly complex digital environment.

Hanoi’s New Opera House takes center stage for the global travel elite, drawing comparisons to the world’s most legendary architectural icons. (Photo: travelandleisureasia)

Asia’s leading luxury travel magazine hails Hanoi's new opera house: "Move aside, Sydney"

The magazine opened its feature with a bold declaration: "Move aside, Sydney. There’s a new iconic opera house on the water." The fact that Hanoi’s architectural masterpiece is being showcased by a platform that shapes the trends of the global travel elite is a clear testament to the project's worldwide appeal. International experts have already begun to place the Hanoi Opera House on the same scale as the most legendary icons on the planet.