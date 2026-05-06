Culture - Sports

Vietnam earmarks at least 2% of annual state budget for cultural development

The resolution stipulates that cultural spending will be increased in line with development needs in each period to implement the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies.

A performance at the grand concert themed “Viet Nam trong toi” (Vietnam in Me) is held last August, marking the opening of a series of activities celebrating the 80th anniversary of National Day. (Photo: VNA)
A performance at the grand concert themed “Viet Nam trong toi” (Vietnam in Me) is held last August, marking the opening of a series of activities celebrating the 80th anniversary of National Day. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, May 6 (VNA) – Under the National Assembly's Resolution No. 28/2026/QH16 on the development of Vietnamese culture, the State is set to allocate at least 2% of total annual state budget expenditure to cultural development.

The resolution stipulates that cultural spending will be increased in line with development needs in each period to implement the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies. It also encourages the mobilisation of social resources for cultural development.

Under the resolution, November 24 is designated as Vietnam Culture Day. On that day, employees will be entitled to a paid day off. Entrance fees and service charges at public cultural and sports facilities may be reduced or waived on the occasion, subject to decisions by competent authorities.

The document also encourages public participation in cultural activities during major national holidays, with particular attention given to young people and children.

It specifies mechanisms and policies for attracting investment in cultural development. Accordingly, it stipulates the establishment of cultural creative industrial parks and clusters which are geographically defined areas bringing together organisations, enterprises and individuals engaged in cultural industries. The zones are aimed at connecting creative spaces and promoting research and development, experimentation, production, distribution and commercialisation of cultural products and services.

The sites will also provide training in culture, arts, entertainment and related services to support the development of modern and integrated cultural industry ecosystems based on high technology and innovative business models.

The resolution further provides for the development of cultural creative complexes – multi-functional spaces combining cultural industry activities with commercial and service purposes. These may be located in urban areas, residential communities, cultural tourism zones, and industrial parks, factories or other facilities converted for creative use.

vnanet-potal-bao-ton-va-phat-huy-khong-gian-van-hoa-cong-chieng-tay-nguyen-8448443.jpg
Men play gongs at a traditional longhouse of the Ede ethnic minority people. (Photo: VNA)

Investors in such projects will be eligible for support in accessing land and production premises in line with the National Assembly's Resolution No. 198/2025/QH15 on special mechanisms and policies for private-sector development.

Preferential tax policies will also apply to organisations and individuals investing in digital infrastructure, high-tech cultural solutions and key cultural industry sectors such as cultural tourism, cinema, performing arts, fine arts, and online video games that promote Vietnamese cultural and historical values.

In particular, enterprises will enjoy a two-year corporate income tax exemption, followed by a 50% tax reduction for the subsequent four years. Similar incentives will apply to experts and scientists working in cultural activities. Income from transfers of shares, capital contributions and related investment rights in enterprises engaging in cultural activities will also be exempt from personal and corporate income taxes.

The resolution will take effect on July 1, 2026./.

VNA
#Culture development #Vietnam Culture Day #creative industry #cultural creative industrial parks
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