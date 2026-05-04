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Hai Phong temple recognised for Asia-record stone walls engraved with Buddhist swastika symbol

The swastika motifs above represent auspiciousness and form part of the 32 auspicious marks associated with Gautama Buddha, signifying wisdom, virtue and compassion attained through enlightenment.

The certificate recognising Cuong Xa Pagoda as the temple with the largest system of stone walls engraved with the Buddhist swastika symbol is handed over to the pagoda's representatives at a ceremony held on May 3. (Photo: VNA)
The certificate recognising Cuong Xa Pagoda as the temple with the largest system of stone walls engraved with the Buddhist swastika symbol is handed over to the pagoda's representatives at a ceremony held on May 3. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – Cuong Xa Pagoda in Tan Hung ward of northern Hai Phong city has been recognised as the temple with the largest system of stone walls engraved with the Buddhist swastika symbol in Asia by the Asia Book of Records.

Authorities, Buddhist dignitaries, followers, visitors and residents gathered at a ceremony held on May 3 to receive the certificate.

Also known as Quynh Khau Tu (Jade Mound Pagoda), the site stands on elevated ground to the southwest of former Cuong Xa village, now part of Tan Hung ward.

According to stone inscriptions, the pagoda underwent its first major restoration during the reign of King Le Than Tong (1607–1662). Ravaged by wars and prolonged neglect, it fell into severe disrepair before being restored again in 1946, though without a resident abbot.

vnanet-potal-hai-phong-chua-cuong-xa-xac-lap-ky-luc-chau-a-ve-tuong-da-khac-chu-van-8738302.jpg
Locals and tourists visit a stone wall engraved with the Buddhist swastika symbol at Cuong Xa Pagoda.
﻿(Photo: VNA)

A turning point came in 1996 when Venerable Thich Thanh Cuong was appointed abbot. At the time, the pagoda consisted of only a modest front hall and a small rear sanctuary in deteriorated condition. Despite this, it preserved a number of valuable artefacts, including nine wooden statues, a grand bell dating back to the Le Dynasty, ancient inscriptions, ancient couplets and a centuries-old tree.

Driven by a vision to fully revive the pagoda, the abbot initiated a comprehensive restoration project in 2009, with approval from local authorities. Excavation revealed ancient structural foundations and bricks dating back to the Eastern Han dynasty in China, approximately 2,000 years ago, affirming the site’s long-standing historical significance.

Following nearly seven years of reconstruction, the pagoda complex now spans 7,385 square metres. Notably, its distinctive stone wall system is built from green stone sourced from Nhoi Mountain in central Thanh Hoa province. Each horizontal row comprises 108 blocks, each measuring 40cm in length, 30cm in width and 35cm in thickness, with an average weight of around 80kg.

The first three rows are intricately carved with lotus motifs while from the fourth row upward to the roofline, each stone is engraved with a gilded swastika symbol. In total, nearly 3,000 such symbols adorn the structure, creating a striking synthesis of architectural scale, sculptural craftsmanship and Buddhist symbolism.

vnanet-potal-hai-phong-chua-cuong-xa-xac-lap-ky-luc-chau-a-ve-tuong-da-khac-chu-van-8738297.jpg
Most Venerable Thich Thanh Van, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's chapter in Hai Phong city, rings the bell to symbolically awaken the true nature of enlightenment, and pray for national prosperity and peace for the people at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Venerable Thich Thanh Cuong said the original design envisioned a wooden structure. However, after visiting Angkor Wat in Cambodia, he drew inspiration from its monumental stone construction and decided to adopt a similar approach using smaller carved stone blocks. The construction process proved highly labour-intensive, with artisans hand-carving each stone on site and assembling only 10–15 blocks per day once upper layers required mechanical lifting.

The lotus carvings at the base symbolise purity and enlightenment, central to Buddhist philosophy, and lotus is also considered as Vietnam’s national flower. The swastika motifs above represent auspiciousness and form part of the 32 auspicious marks associated with Gautama Buddha, signifying wisdom, virtue and compassion attained through enlightenment.

Local authorities underscored their continued support for religious and cultural activities in accordance with the law. Chairman of the Tan Hung ward People’s Committee Vu Cong Than expressed his hope that the pagoda’s new recognition will serve as a catalyst for linking with the local woodblock carving village to create a distinctive tourism offering.

Nguyen Minh Xo, Standing Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong Tourism Association, said the organisation will step up efforts to promote the pagoda’s unique cultural and architectural values to both domestic and international visitors.

In August 2015, the pagoda was recognised by VietKings as the first in Vietnam to feature stone walls engraved with the swastika symbol. Following a rigorous independent evaluation process, the Asia record was officially approved on April 27 this year.

On the same day, the pagoda also inaugurated its Mother Goddess shrine and bell tower./.

VNA
#Cuong Xa Pagoda #Asia Book of Records #Hai Phong #Buddhism in Vietnam #Buddhist swastika symbol Hai Phong
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