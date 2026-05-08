Da Nang Food Tour Festival 2026 scheduled for May 20-24

Da Nang (VNA) - The Da Nang Food Tour Festival 2026 will run at Bien Dong Park, Tam Thanh beach square, and other local venues from May 20-24, packing in culinary, cultural and tourism experiences, the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on May 7.

This year’s festival will feature more than 100 booths and 70 street food stalls. A highlight will be the “Flavours of Da Nang” street parade on May 20 afternoon along Pham Van Dong beach, recreating central Vietnam’s street-food atmosphere. The opening ceremony is scheduled on May 21 morning at Bien Dong Park, blending an art show with culinary showcases.

Other activities include the “Quang Culinary Essence” exhibition, a “Colours of Quang Region” check-in zone, a Beer Fest Night and a concert featuring well-known artists like Noo Phuoc Thinh, Karik, Orange, and DJ Mie.

The city will also introduce its Da Nang Food Tours 2026 series, featuring culinary experience tours across Da Nang, Hoi An, Dien Ban, Tam Ky, and Dai Loc, designed to build tourism products anchored in local culture and regional heritage.

Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Organisers are putting greater emphasis on digital technology to sharpen promotion and visitor experiences, while working with companies to lift service quality and push Da Nang’s ambition of becoming a leading culinary destination in the region.

Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi said the city has sustained robust socio-economic momentum since the start of the year, powered by tourism. Lodging facilities hosted nearly 6 million visitors in the first four months, a 19.2% jump from a year earlier. Foreign arrivals climbed 24.9% to almost 3.4 million.

During the recent Hung Kings Commemoration Day and April 30 – May 1 holiday, Da Nang ranked among the country’s top performers for both arrivals and revenue, welcoming 1.46 million visitors, up nearly 35% from the same period in 2025. Tourism revenue hit an estimated 5.7 trillion VND (247.8 million USD)./.

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