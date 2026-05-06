Da Nang among Asia’s top nine summer destinations: Lonely Planet

Da Nang (VNA) – The central coastal city of Da Nang has continued to gain international recognition, ranking second in a list of the nine best places in Asia to visit during June, July and August, released by travel guide Lonely Planet on May 1, according to the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre.

The list highlights the diversity of summer travel experiences across Asia, from destinations with pleasant sunshine and favourable weather to cities with hot and humid climates. Amid rising travel demand, choosing suitable destinations has become increasingly important, with Da Nang identified as one of the top choices.

​The guide describes Da Nang as an outdoor lover’s paradise, whether visitors choose to relax on beaches such as My Khe and Non Nuoc or explore distinctive architecture at sites like the Dragon Bridge. It also notes the city’s rich Cham heritage, showcased at the Museum of Cham Sculpture.

The harmonious combination of natural resources, cultural values, and well-developed tourism infrastructure has helped Da Nang maintain its appeal. Beyond being a resort destination, the city offers diverse experiences ranging from nature and culture exploration to cuisine and high-quality tourism services.

Being featured in Lonely Planet’s ranking has helped elevate Da Nang’s image on the international tourism map, while opening up opportunities to attract more visitors, particularly from Australia and those seeking beach and outdoor experiences.

During the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, Reunification Day (April 30), and International Labour Day (May 1) holidays in 2026, Da Nang welcomed over 1.46 million visitors, up more than 35% year-on-year. A wide range of cultural, sports, and tourism activities, along with effective promotional programmes, helped boost the city’s tourism growth.

Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that in 2026 the city expects to welcome nearly 20 million domestic and international visitors, continuing to affirm its appeal as a dynamic and distinctive destination in Vietnam and the region./.

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