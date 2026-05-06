Travel

Thai Nguyen positions tourism to drive economic transformation

Thai Nguyen targets at least 12 million visitors by 2030, including 11 million domestic and 1 million international arrivals, with tourism revenue exceeding 25 trillion VND (494 million USD) annually and around 10,000 jobs created.

Tan Cuong tea is a speciaty of Thai Nguyen. (Photo: VNA)
Tan Cuong tea is a speciaty of Thai Nguyen. (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen (VNA) - In its next development phase, Thai Nguyen province is positioning tourism as a key economic pillar to drive structural transformation, create jobs, improve livelihoods, and preserve the distinctive cultural, historical and natural values of the land known as the “tea capital”.

Following its administrative merger with Bac Kan province, Thai Nguyen boasts diverse terrain and abundant tourism potential, with a wide range of natural and cultural attractions. Bordering Hanoi, Phu Tho, Tuyen Quang, Lang Son, Cao Bang and Bac Ninh, it enjoys strong connectivity with tourism circuits across the capital region, Viet Bac and the Northeast.

Rich natural resources support the development of wellness, sports and resort tourism. Standout destinations include Nui Coc Lake, spanning around 2,500 ha and being developed into a multi-purpose tourism complex, and Ba Be Lake, a 500-ha freshwater lake surrounded by primary forest and cave systems, offering dramatic landscapes and rich ethnic cultural heritage from Tay, Nung and Dao communities.

The province is also home to 69 natural and man-made lakes such as Nam Cat, Suoi Lanh, Vai Mieu and Ghenh Che, ideal for eco-tourism, weekend getaways and water sports. Limestone mountain ranges stretching across Dong Hy, Vo Nhai and Phu Luong create striking landscapes of peaks, valleys and caves, while renowned tea-growing areas including Tan Cuong, Trai Cai, La Bang, Phu Do and Vo Tranh offer both economic value and immersive agro-tourism experiences.

Special-use forests such as Than Sa–Phuong Hoang, Kim Hy and Nam Xuan Lac, together with rivers including Cong, Cau and Nang, form a rich ecological network suitable for river-based tourism, community-based eco-tourism and year-round retreats.

Thai Nguyen also boasts a wealth of cultural heritage, with three special national relic sites, 67 national relics, 323 provincial sites and 45 recognised national intangible cultural heritage elements. Traditional art forms such as Then singing, Soong Co, Tac Xinh dance and Dao Cap sac (Coming-of-Age) ritual contribute to distinctive cultural identity with strong tourism appeal.

According to Tran Nu Ngoc Anh, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial Tourism Association, the sector has made notable progress in recent years, gradually strengthening its position in the northern midland and mountainous region. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the province welcomed over 900,000 visitors, with destinations such as Tan Cuong tea hills, ATK Dinh Hoa, Nui Coc Lake and Ba Be Lake continuing to draw crowds.

The province now has more than 300 accommodation facilities and dozens of travel and tourism service providers, generating employment for thousands of workers. Businesses are increasingly innovating, developing products linked to local strengths such as tea tourism, eco-tourism, community-based tourism and heritage travel, while gradually adopting digital technologies to enhance promotion and operations.

For 2026–2030, Thai Nguyen aims for sustainable, creative and competitive tourism development, focusing on building a modern, integrated tourism ecosystem. The province targets at least 12 million visitors by 2030, including 11 million domestic and 1 million international arrivals, with tourism revenue exceeding 25 trillion VND (494 million USD) annually and around 10,000 jobs created.

To achieve these goals, Thai Nguyen is prioritising the development of Nui Coc Lake and Ba Be Lake into flagship tourism hubs offering high-end eco-resort and entertainment products, while promoting community-based tourism, green tourism, the night-time economy and digital transformation to enhance visitor experiences and extend stays. Key products will include tea-based agro-tourism, cultural and spiritual tourism, and high-end eco-resorts, including those along the eastern slopes of Tam Dao.

Since early 2026, the province has accelerated planning for major tourism zones in a modern, integrated direction, while prioritising strategic investors for large-scale projects such as luxury resorts, 4–5 star hotels, golf courses and entertainment complexes.

At the same time, major transport infrastructure projects are being rolled out, including routes linking Nui Coc Lake with the eastern slopes of Tam Dao, the Bac Kan–Ba Be–Na Hang (Tuyen Quang province) corridor, as well as ring roads and expressways. Once completed, these projects are expected to cut down travel times, enable integrated tourism routes and strengthen connectivity between the province’s key destinations./.

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