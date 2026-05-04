Air travel surges to 1.68 million passengers during holiday periods

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s aviation sector recorded a total of 1.68 million passengers during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day and Reunification Day–May Day holiday periods (from April 25 to 27, and from April 30 to May 3), up 2.2% year-on-year.



According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), total cargo throughput reached 27,450 tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.2%.



Domestic air travel accounted for 675,140 passengers and 3,400 tonnes of cargo, marking declines of 7.5% and 11.6%, respectively. In contrast, international transport showed robust growth, surpassing 1 million passengers and reaching 24,050 tonnes of cargo, up 10% in passenger numbers and 10.6% in cargo volume.



Vietnamese carriers transported a combined total of 1.03 million passengers and 7,900 tonnes of cargo during the holiday periods. These figures represented a 7.3% decrease in passenger numbers but a 3.5% increase in cargo volume. Of this total, domestic transport was reported at 675,140 passengers and 3,400 tonnes of cargo, representing decreases of 7.5% in passenger traffic and 11.6% in cargo volume. Meanwhile, international transport reached 356,710 passengers and 4,490 tonnes of cargo, reflecting a decline of 6.8% in passengers but a 19.1% increase in cargo.



In terms of operations, Vietnamese airlines conducted 4,748 departing flights during the holiday periods up to May 2. Of these, 4,062 flights departed on schedule, resulting in an average on-time performance (OTP) rate of 85.6%. A total of 56 flights were cancelled.



According to the CAAV, any issues arising at airports were handled promptly and in accordance with established procedures, with no incidents affecting aviation security or safety reported. Passenger services in cases of flight delays or cancellations were also carried out in compliance with existing regulations./.

VNA