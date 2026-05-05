Foreign investment in Thailand surges in Q1

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand's investment pledges soared to about 31 billion USD in the first quarter of 2026, led by projects in the digital and electronics sectors riding the artificial intelligence boom.



According to Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI), the combined value of the 624 project applications submitted during the January-March period was roughly 2.4 times the value recorded in the same period last year, reflecting strong foreign interest despite global economic volatility.



The key sectors include digital and electronics supporting artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy, agriculture and food processing, and logistics.



The BOI noted improvements in regulatory conditions, including the introduction of efficiency standards for electricity and water usage in line with international benchmarks. Investors are also required to obtain certification from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on electricity supply before submitting applications.



In addition, applicants must present project plans demonstrating tangible benefits for Thailand, such as human resource development, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, or contributions to domestic supply chains. These commitments must be fulfilled prior to accessing corporate income tax incentives, ensuring projects deliver meaningful value to the economy.



First-quarter investment applications above 1 trillion THB is a clear signal that Thailand is shifting from a traditional manufacturing base to a base for the industries of the future, BOI Secretary General Narit Therdsteerasukdi said in a statement.



Narit attributed the surge to the Southeast Asian country's stable power grid, growing clean-energy capacity, quality talent, robust supply chains, government support, and its neutral position outside of ongoing geopolitical conflicts./.

VNA