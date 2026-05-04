ILDEX Vietnam 2026 to spotlight sustainable transformation in agrifood sector

Hanoi (VNA) – The 10th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition (ILDEX Vietnam 2026) is scheduled to take place from May 20 to 22, underscoring the industry’s shift towards greener production, digitalisation and more resilient, efficient value chains.

The event, to be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, is widely seen as a leading international platform for livestock and agrifood industries. This year’s edition will scale up with over 250 exhibitors from more than 25 countries and territories, alongside an expected 10,000 trade visitors.

Over the years, ILDEX Vietnam has established itself as a key forum for livestock, veterinary and food processing sectors in Southeast Asia. It will once again run alongside Horti&Agri Vietnam, which focuses on crop production, horticulture and high-tech farming solutions. Together, the two exhibitions offer a comprehensive showcase spanning the entire agricultural value chain, from production to processing and distribution.

Kevin Zhao, Senior Project Manager at VNU Asia Pacific, said the sector’s future lies in smart, sustainable and resilient growth rather than sheer expansion. He highlighted strong participation from firms across Europe, North America and Asia who will bring advanced technologies in feed, animal health, smart agriculture and food processing.

A notable highlight will be the launch of the Vietnam National Pavilion, featuring major domestic players such as Dabaco, Goovet, Travetco, Asia Veterinary Company, AVAC and SaigonVet.

The exhibition will also feature a packed agenda of high-level forums and technical seminars, bringing together policymakers, experts, businesses and international organisations to discuss sustainable livestock development, digital transformation, innovation and global market trends.

In parallel, dedicated business matching programmes will be rolled out to facilitate partnerships and enhance trade outcomes for exhibitors and visitors.

As Vietnam strengthens its position as a regional hub for agricultural production and exports, ILDEX Vietnam 2026 is expected to serve as a strategic gateway for investment, technology transfer and international collaboration. With a strong global exhibitor base and an integrated industry ecosystem, the event is poised to unlock new opportunities and support the sector’s next phase of sustainable growth.

Pham Kim Dang, Deputy Director of the Department of Livestock Production and Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said the exhibition will not only showcase cutting-edge solutions across breeding, nutrition, equipment, processing and veterinary services, but also help Vietnamese businesses access global expertise, boost competitiveness and expand export markets./.​