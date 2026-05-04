PVOIL to roll out E10 gasoline nationwide from May 15

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Hanoi (VNA) – Petrovietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL), a subsidiary of Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group, has completed all necessary technical infrastructure, supply arrangements, and workforce preparation to officially distribute E10RON95 biofuel gasoline across its entire nationwide system starting May 15.

According to Deputy General Director Le Trung Hung, PVOIL has finalised upgrades to its blending and storage systems at 13 key depots across the country. These upgrades include improvements to storage tanks, blending equipment, and the adoption of advanced technologies that meet the technical standards and regulatory requirements for E10 gasoline.

The company applies both inline blending, mixing ethanol directly into gasoline during pipeline transfer and in-tank blending, which ensures uniform product quality before distribution. These processes help maintain consistent quality standards for E10 gasoline in accordance with national regulations.

Hung said with the company current capacity, PVOIL is not only able to ensure stable supply for its existing distribution network and traditional customers, but is also ready to supply other partners who have yet to fully meet legal and technical requirements.

To support the nationwide rollout, PVOIL has proactively worked with domestic ethanol producers while also arranging imports to ensure a stable supply. The company confirmed that its current inventory and import volumes are sufficient to sustain production and blending operations through the end of May and into early June.

Besides, PVOIL has strengthened cooperation agreements with major domestic refineries, including Dung Quat Oil Refinery and Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical Complex, to secure mineral gasoline supply. The company has also diversified its import sources, seeking alternative suppliers amid potential output reductions or shutdowns at refineries in Asia and Southeast Asia.

To ensure financial readiness, PVOIL has actively engaged with commercial banks to arrange funding, particularly foreign currency resources, for fuel imports. Leveraging the integrated value chain within Petrovietnam, the company is also expanding the blending of petroleum products using domestically sourced condensate, which has properties similar to light crude fractions.

In addition to infrastructure and supply chain preparation, PVOIL has prioritised the training of highly skilled technical personnel to ensure efficient and safe operation of E10 production and distribution systems.

PVOIL began piloting E10 gasoline sales on August 1, 2025, in Hanoi and Hai Phong, before expanding to central and southern regions. As of April 2026, the company operated 558 petrol stations selling E10 gasoline nationwide. Initial results indicate that the product meets all technical standards, supports smooth vehicle operation, and has received positive feedback from customers.

Hung noted that since the pilot phase began in August 2025, there have been virtually no complaints related to the quality or performance of E10 gasoline. This, he said, demonstrates that the product meets all required standards and is ready for broader market adoption./.

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