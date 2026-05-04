Business

Reference exchange rate slightly drops at week’s beginning

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,112 VND/USD on May 4, down 1 VND from the last working day of the previous week.

The daily reference exchange rate is at 25,112 VND/USD on May 4. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is at 25,112 VND/USD on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,112 VND/USD on May 4, down 1 VND from the last working day of the previous week.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,368 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,856 VND/USD.

Similarly, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also dropped slightly from the April 29 trading session.

Vietcombank and BIDV cut both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 26,137 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,367 VND/USD./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #reference exchange rate #VND/USD exchange rate #Vietcombank #BIDV
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 25,113 VND/USD on April 24, 2026, up 8 VND from the previous day. (Illustrative photo: Getty images)

Reference exchange goes up on April 24

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,369 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,857 VND/USD.

See more

Illustrative photo (Photo: cafef.vn)

Banks strengthen digital shields against online fraud

By April 12, more than 3.7 million customer alerts had been issued through the information system for management, supervision and prevention of fraud risks in payment operations (SIMO). More than 1.2 million customers temporarily suspended or cancelled transactions after receiving warnings, involving nearly 4.17 trillion VND (158.12 million USD).

In the first four months, an average of 29,900 enterprises were newly established or resumed operations each month. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

New businesses, market re-entries up 32.8% in first four months

In April alone, nearly 20,400 enterprises were newly established. The most notable feature was not the number of new firms but the quality of capital inflows. Although the number of newly established enterprises fell 7.1% from March, registered capital increased 9.7% to nearly 246.8 trillion VND (9.36 billion USD).

Construction of Tu Lien bridge in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

CPI up 0.84% in April on rising energy, dining costs

The CPI in April advanced 3.31% compared to December 2025 and 5.46% from a year earlier. For the first four months of 2026, the index climbed 3.99% against the same period last year, with core inflation growing 3.89%.

At Giang Dien Industrial Park in Dong Nai province (Photo: VNA)

FDI flows to Vietnam up 32% in four months

Realised FDI in Vietnam during the first four months was estimated at 7.40 billion USD, up 9.8% year-on-year, the highest level for the period in the past five years.

Rooftop solar panels in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho. (Photo: VNA)

Rooftop solar power to ease pressure on electricity supply

As electricity demand surges, particularly during the hot season, Vietnam is stepping up efforts to promote rooftop solar power as a practical solution to ensure energy security, improve efficiency, and ease pressure on the national grid.

An unmanned aerial vehicle is used in rice cultivation in Vi Thanh 1 commune, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Shrinking farmland forces agriculture to go high-tech

Ministry of Finance data show that about 60% of companies have started using basic digital tech, while roughly 20% now have clear digital strategies. But only 5% has gone all the way with full-blown digital transformation.

SIAL Canada CEO Stéphane Thuillier (right) visits the Vietnam pavilion and speaks with a representative of the Vietnam Trade Office. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese exports expand foothold in Canada

The Vietnam Trade Office in Canada organised a national pavilion this year, supporting 15 companies in product displays while helping connect five others operating independent booths. The initiative is designed to enhance product promotion, facilitate partnerships and broaden market access in North America, particularly in the processed food segment.

Core site (Vinh Truong hamlet, Phuoc Dinh commune) for the construction of the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant. (Photo: VNA)

All-out push to fast-track Vietnam’s first nuclear power plants

Khanh Hoa province has also intensified oversight, introduced housing support of 5 million VND (nearly 190 USD) per month for displaced residents awaiting resettlement, and clarified responsibilities for land inventory, measurement and site selection. Notably, more than 9.8 billion VND has been disbursed to relocate 570 graves, helping accelerate clearance for the Ninh Thuan 1 Plant.

Traditional handicraft products at the Vietnamese booth attract visitors at the Paris Fair (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese products shine at Paris Fair

Amid deepening international integration, the presence of Vietnamese enterprises at the annual Foire de Paris continues to affirm the appeal of Vietnamese goods and culture in the French market. The event also provides an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to directly engage with French and European consumers, thereby strengthening their foothold in this promising market.

Do Gia Thang, Secretary-General of the Vietnam Business Association in Australia (VBAA) and Chairman of the Vietnam–Australia Young Entrepreneurs Club (Photo: VNA)

International Financial Centre - Vietnam's strategic move in global race: Expert

Vietnam is pursuing a “one centre – two destinations” model. Ho Chi Minh City is envisioned as a comprehensive financial hub linked with a free trade zone, while Da Nang will focus on innovation, fintech, digital assets and serve as a testing ground for new financial models. This complementary structure allows Vietnam to develop a tailored approach rather than replicate existing financial centres.

Financial buildings in central Ho Chi Minh City along the Saigon River, facing the Thu Thiem peninsula in An Khanh ward. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City attracts significant investment from France

Ho Chi Minh City is emerging as an attractive destination for French investors, particularly in infrastructure, sustainable urban development and green transition. French investment of more than 2.2 billion USD is contributing to economic growth and opening up broader prospects for long-term cooperation.

An aerial view of a crossroads in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi pushes SOEs to lead breakthrough growth

According to experts, Resolution 79-NQ/TW reaffirms the state economic sector’s leading role in the socialist-oriented market economy. The real shift, however, is moving SOEs from simply “holding” assets to actively “leading” development, and from traditional “management” to enabling growth across the board.

A representative of the Coast Guard speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City steps up decisive action to lift IUU “yellow card”

The city will fast-track eCDT implementation, study the feasibility of a fishing port in Can Gio, and propose granting accounts to border guard stations to strengthen oversight of vessel movements. Enhanced inter-provincial coordination, particularly with Lam Dong, Da Nang, Quang Tri and Ninh Binh, was also emphasised to tighten control and strictly handle violations, especially those related to VMS.