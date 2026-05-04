Reference exchange rate slightly drops at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,112 VND/USD on May 4, down 1 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,368 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,856 VND/USD.



Similarly, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also dropped slightly from the April 29 trading session.



Vietcombank and BIDV cut both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 26,137 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,367 VND/USD./.

VNA