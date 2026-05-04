Moody’s lifts Vietnam’s outlook to "positive" on reform drive

Hanoi (VNA) - Moody’s on May 4 upgraded Vietnam’s outlook from “stable” to “positive,” while affirming the country’s sovereign credit rating at Ba2, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The decision reflects Moody's rising confidence in Vietnam’s medium-term credit outlook, the ministry said, citing clear improvements in institutional quality and governance, fueled by a reform wave that has hit administrative procedures, legal frameworks and the public sector since late 2024.

Early results are surfacing. An institutional overhaul has stripped out administrative layers, reshuffled ministries and agencies, and tightened coordination across government bodies, producing faster project approvals and smoother processes. Those gains are expected to lift Vietnam’s institutional assessment inside its rating profile, buttress macroeconomic stability and pare back potential risks.

At the same time, Vietnam’s economic competitiveness is stronger through accelerated digitalisation, infrastructure upgrades, human capital development and capital market expansion. Moody’s also noted that risks stemming from US trade shields have eased from earlier expectations. Robust economic growth and steady foreign direct investment inflows have demonstrated resilience, locking in Vietnam’s place in global supply chains.

The Ba2 rating confirmation signals that Moody’s views core credit strengths as intact. Strong growth potential continues to anchor the rating, supported by a diversified export base, recovering domestic demand and stable FDI, all feeding improved macroeconomic stability. A low, stable government debt load, solid debt repayment capacity and reduced external borrowing remain key fiscal strengths, mitigating foreign exchange risks and bolstering resilience to external shocks.

Moody’s said Vietnam is well-positioned to windstand shocks from energy prices, transport costs and inflationary pressures arising from geopolitical movements, backed by solid growth fundamentals, strong external buffers, low foreign currency risk exposure and a diversified energy and export mix. Yet, it also pointed to lingering risks in banking, real estate and institutional constraints that could weigh on future upgrades.

At a public administrative centre in Thanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

In a volatile global landscape, Moody’s decision to affirm the rating and shift the outlook to "positive" - making Vietnam the only Asia-Pacific economy carrying that status from the agency - spotlights international recognition of the country’s policy direction and governance push in keeping macro stability while advancing comprehensive institutional reform.

Those reforms are meant to usher Vietnam into a new growth phase chasing double-digit expansion, powered by a reset growth model built on sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation, alongside efforts to clear bottlenecks and unlock every available resource.

The ministry said it will keep working closely with Moody’s and other international organisations to supply timely, complete information for future credit profile assessments./.

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