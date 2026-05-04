Business

Finance ministry lays out three-step formula for macro stability

Efforts will concentrate on raising total factor productivity through technology application, digital transformation, and human capital upgrades. At the same time, institutional fine-tuning, streamlined administrative procedures, and a measurably improved business environment stay on the agenda.

Deputy Minister of Finance Le Tan Can speaks at the press briefing (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Finance Le Tan Can speaks at the press briefing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Finance Le Tan Can has outlined three key and breakthrough solutions to maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, and balance growth speed with quality amid global economic headwinds and pressure to achieve high growth targets in 2026.

During the Government’s regular press briefing for April held in Hanoi on May 4, Can said the first and most critical move is the consistent and effective translation of major Party and State directives into action, including the 14th National Party Congress’s resolution and documents, conclusions from the Party Central Committee’s second plenum, the Politburo’s strategic resolutions, and key socio-economic development resolutions adopted by the 16th National Assembly at its first session, along with the Government’s April 16 resolution.

The second solution is locking in macroeconomic stability, curbing inflation, and guarding core economic balances. Priority sits with proactive, flexible, and tightly coordinated management of fiscal and monetary policies alongside other macro tools.

Under this approach, the Government is fast-tracking a project to build an independent, self-reliant economy tied deeply to deeper global integration in the new context. Authorities at all levels are tasked with close monitoring and swift, effective responses to adverse external shocks, shielding national financial security and preventing economic instability in any scenario.

The third targets growth quality, ensuring economic expansion moves in lockstep with social and cultural progress so that citizens capture the gains.

This means quickening the shift from extensive to intensive growth, lifting labour productivity and competitiveness, and embedding sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation as core growth engines. The Government is also putting the final touches on a comprehensive scheme to reform the growth model.

Efforts will concentrate on raising total factor productivity through technology application, digital transformation, and human capital upgrades. At the same time, institutional fine-tuning, streamlined administrative procedures, and a measurably improved business environment stay on the agenda.

The Government also aims to sharpen resource allocation and lift investment efficiency, measured by the incremental capital-output ratio (ICOR). Public investment is expected to play a catalytic role, pulling in greater private sector involvement.

Vietnam’s consumer price index rose 0.84% in April from the previous month and 5.46% from a year earlier. For the first four months of 2026, CPI averaged 3.99% compared to the same period last year, with core inflation at 3.89%, according to official data./.

VNA
#consumer price index #Government’s regular press briefing Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Participants at the 56th session of he National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on April 1 (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee urges updated macro scenarios amid rising economic risks

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee called on the Government to closely monitor global developments, especially in energy markets, taxation policies and international trade, to fully assess their impacts on Vietnam’s economy. It emphasised the need to develop and regularly update macroeconomic management scenarios, clarifying their implications for growth, inflation and major economic balances.

Illustrative photo. (Photo: VNA)

PM requests priority on macro-economic stability, export expansion

Over the first 10 months of 2025, Vietnam’s macroeconomy remained stable, inflation was kept under control and major economic balances were ensured. The country’s total import–export turnover reached 762.4 billion USD, up 17.4% year on year. Exports stood at 391.0 billion USD, rising 16.2%, while imports hit 371.4 billion USD, up 18.6%, resulting in a trade surplus of 19.6 billion USD.

See more

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Budget revenue up 15.2% in four months

While still on track, the ministry flagged that fallout from the Middle East conflict and a suite of fiscal relief measures, including cuts to environmental protection tax, value-added tax, special consumption tax and fees on gasoline and aviation fuel, are starting to chip away at revenue. Collection progress and growth rates across several tax streams have decelerated from the previous year.

At an apparel factory in Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Moody’s lifts Vietnam’s outlook to "positive" on reform drive

Moody’s said Vietnam is well-positioned to windstand shocks from energy prices, transport costs and inflationary pressures arising from geopolitical movements, backed by solid growth fundamentals, strong external buffers, low foreign currency risk exposure and a diversified energy and export mix.

Illustrative Image (Photo: https://baovanhoa.vn)

PVOIL to roll out E10 gasoline nationwide from May 15

PVOIL began piloting E10 gasoline sales on August 1, 2025, in Hanoi and Hai Phong, before expanding to central and southern regions. As of April 2026, the company operated 558 petrol stations selling E10 gasoline nationwide. Initial results indicate that the product meets all technical standards, supports smooth vehicle operation, and has received positive feedback from customers.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam told to learn from London to win global capital

The Vietnamese Government has already acted to stabilise the financial market and improve transparency. Staying the course and layering in advanced supervisory tech will help Vietnam to build a financial market that is not only large in scale but also strong in quality.

A corner of Long Xuyen ward in An Giang province, a key trading hub of the Long Xuyen quadrangle region. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains regional bright spot despite external risks: int’l institutions

According to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) report released on April 10, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts Vietnam’s GDP to reach 7.2% in 2026 and remain around 7% in 2027. Sharing this view, the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) and United Overseas Bank (UOB) also project growth in the range of 7–7.2%.

Manufacturing electrical and electronic components at Minda Vietnam Automotive Co., Ltd, an Indian-invested company in Phu Tho province. ( File Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India expand trade cooperation in new growth phase

Over the past decade, Vietnam and India have continuously strengthened political trust while expanding practical cooperation across all spheres, including trade, investment, digital technology, energy, innovation and manufacturing.

Workers process pangasius for export at a factory of the Go Dang Tien Giang JSC in Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Agro-forestry-fishery exports up 5.4% in four months

Asia remained the largest export market, accounting for 44.1% of total turnover, followed by the Americas and Europe with shares of 20.9% and 15.8%, respectively. Export value to Asia rose 11.5%, Europe 3.7% and Oceania 19.8%, while shipments to the Americas and Africa fell 3.5% and 26%, respectively.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Rising demand for hybrid vehicle lifts Toyota Vietnam’s April sales

Toyota-branded vehicles accounted for 6,378 units, including 2,375 domestically assembled cars and 4,003 completely built-up imports. The results showed a positive recovery in Vietnam’s auto market, while reaffirming the sustained appeal of Toyota models among local customers.

Illustrative photo (Photo: cafef.vn)

Banks strengthen digital shields against online fraud

By April 12, more than 3.7 million customer alerts had been issued through the information system for management, supervision and prevention of fraud risks in payment operations (SIMO). More than 1.2 million customers temporarily suspended or cancelled transactions after receiving warnings, involving nearly 4.17 trillion VND (158.12 million USD).

In the first four months, an average of 29,900 enterprises were newly established or resumed operations each month. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

New businesses, market re-entries up 32.8% in first four months

In April alone, nearly 20,400 enterprises were newly established. The most notable feature was not the number of new firms but the quality of capital inflows. Although the number of newly established enterprises fell 7.1% from March, registered capital increased 9.7% to nearly 246.8 trillion VND (9.36 billion USD).

Construction of Tu Lien bridge in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

CPI up 0.84% in April on rising energy, dining costs

The CPI in April advanced 3.31% compared to December 2025 and 5.46% from a year earlier. For the first four months of 2026, the index climbed 3.99% against the same period last year, with core inflation growing 3.89%.

At Giang Dien Industrial Park in Dong Nai province (Photo: VNA)

FDI flows to Vietnam up 32% in four months

Realised FDI in Vietnam during the first four months was estimated at 7.40 billion USD, up 9.8% year-on-year, the highest level for the period in the past five years.

Rooftop solar panels in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho. (Photo: VNA)

Rooftop solar power to ease pressure on electricity supply

As electricity demand surges, particularly during the hot season, Vietnam is stepping up efforts to promote rooftop solar power as a practical solution to ensure energy security, improve efficiency, and ease pressure on the national grid.

An unmanned aerial vehicle is used in rice cultivation in Vi Thanh 1 commune, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Shrinking farmland forces agriculture to go high-tech

Ministry of Finance data show that about 60% of companies have started using basic digital tech, while roughly 20% now have clear digital strategies. But only 5% has gone all the way with full-blown digital transformation.

SIAL Canada CEO Stéphane Thuillier (right) visits the Vietnam pavilion and speaks with a representative of the Vietnam Trade Office. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese exports expand foothold in Canada

The Vietnam Trade Office in Canada organised a national pavilion this year, supporting 15 companies in product displays while helping connect five others operating independent booths. The initiative is designed to enhance product promotion, facilitate partnerships and broaden market access in North America, particularly in the processed food segment.

Core site (Vinh Truong hamlet, Phuoc Dinh commune) for the construction of the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant. (Photo: VNA)

All-out push to fast-track Vietnam’s first nuclear power plants

Khanh Hoa province has also intensified oversight, introduced housing support of 5 million VND (nearly 190 USD) per month for displaced residents awaiting resettlement, and clarified responsibilities for land inventory, measurement and site selection. Notably, more than 9.8 billion VND has been disbursed to relocate 570 graves, helping accelerate clearance for the Ninh Thuan 1 Plant.