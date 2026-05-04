Rising demand for hybrid vehicle lifts Toyota Vietnam’s April sales

Hanoi (VNA) – Hybrid vehicle sales by Toyota Vietnam (TMV) jumped 78% year-on-year in April, highlighting a growing shift among Vietnamese consumers toward fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly cars.

TMV has reported total sales of 6,676 vehicles in April 2026, including Lexus models, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period last year.

Toyota-branded vehicles accounted for 6,378 units, including 2,375 domestically assembled cars and 4,003 completely built-up imports. The results showed a positive recovery in Vietnam’s auto market, while reaffirming the sustained appeal of Toyota models among local customers.

Hybrid electric vehicles continued to post impressive growth, with 1,069 units sold during the month. The shift toward hybrid cars is becoming increasingly evident as consumers prioritise fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability amid fluctuating fuel prices.

In the premium segment, Lexus contributed 298 vehicles in April. Cumulative Lexus sales in Vietnam have now reached 16,764 units, underscoring its stable position in the high-end market.

By model, the Toyota Veloz Cross led April sales with 1,503 units, driven by its versatile design and strong appeal to family buyers. It was followed by the Toyota Yaris Cross with 1,344 units, maintaining solid performance in the urban SUV segment.

Other key contributors included the Toyota Vios, Toyota Corolla Cross, and Toyota Innova Cross. All of which played a significant role in the company’s business results.

Within the hybrid lineup, models such as Corolla Cross, Innova Cross, and Yaris Cross recorded particularly strong sales, indicating that Vietnamese consumers are becoming more familiar with hybrid technology and increasingly valuing its practical benefits.

With robust sales and the continued rise of hybrid vehicles, Toyota Vietnam is strengthening its market position while staying ahead of the transition toward greener and more fuel-efficient mobility solutions./.

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