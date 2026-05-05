Reference exchange rate inches down on May 5

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,111 VND/USD on May 5, down 1 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,367 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,855 VND/USD.



Similarly, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also dropped slightly from the May 4 session.



Vietcombank and BIDV cut both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 26,136 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,366 VND/USD./.



VNA