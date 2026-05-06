Vietnamese, US firms step up investment cooperation

Washington D.C. (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in the US, in coordination with the US Department of Commerce and the SelectUSA programme, hosted the “Connect with Vietnam/SelectUSA 2026” event in Washington, D.C. on May 4 evening (local time), drawing nearly 140 participants from government agencies, investment promotion organisations, and business communities of both countries.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung underscored that SelectUSA serves as a key platform enabling international investors to access the US business environment, while fostering stronger linkages between Vietnamese and US enterprises amid the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung underscores that SelectUSA is an important platform enabling international investors to access the US business environment. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese delegation attending this year’s SelectUSA included firms from manufacturing, trade, logistics, and technology sectors, all showing strong interest in expanding investment, establishing their presence in the US, and integrating more deeply into global value chains.



The event attracted significant attention from US companies, business associations, and state-level investment promotion agencies. Notably, amid a series of concurrent investment promotion activities in Washington, D.C. by various countries and US states, the strong US turnout highlighted growing interest in Vietnam among local businesses.



Initial feedback from participants praised the event’s quality, relevance, and practical value, with experienced speakers delivering insights aligned with Vietnamese firms’ interests.



The event reaffirmed the Vietnamese Embassy’s role as an active bridge in promoting bilateral economic and investment cooperation, and supporting Vietnamese enterprises in expanding into international markets.



According to Tuyen Do, Founder and Managing Partner of TVD Capital Partners, the event provided an ideal platform for Vietnamese firms to scale up operations, build trust, and confidently engage with advisors and investment opportunities.



Meanwhile, Mai Phan Zymaris, head of Vietnam Desk at Ice Miller law firm, noted that despite their capital and domestic experience, Vietnamese businesses must carefully consider market entry strategies, select appropriate local partners, and meet diverse requirements to access US funding sources./.