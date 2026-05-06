Business

Hyundai Motor steps up auto workforce training for Vietnam

Hyundai Motor of the Republic of Korea (RoK) will directly participate in developing technical training programmes aimed at supplying job-ready workers for auto parts production and assembly plants.

A Hyundai car model. (Photo: Yonhap/VNA)
A Hyundai car model. (Photo: Yonhap/VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – Hyundai Motor of the Republic of Korea (RoK) is ramping up efforts to train skilled workers for Vietnam’s automotive industry through a new partnership, as the country emerges as a new production and consumption hub in Southeast Asia.

According to the Korea Economic Daily HanKyung, Hyundai is accelerating its regional expansion strategy by investing in technical training in Vietnam. Under a trilateral agreement signed in Hanoi with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training, the firm will directly participate in developing technical training programmes aimed at supplying job-ready workers for auto parts production and assembly plants.

The programme is set to run from the second half of 2026 to 2031, focusing on hands-on skills such as moulding, machining and welding – core segments in the automotive production chain.

Accordingly, Hyundai will design the curriculum in line with this industry’s demand, while KOICA is responsible for operating and managing the project, and the Vietnamese side will provide training infrastructure through its vocational education institutions.

Unlike traditional training methods, the initiative emphasises practical, production-linked training to narrow the gap between education and production. Graduates will be connected directly with job opportunities at auto parts manufacturers, both in Vietnam and at RoK firms.

Sung Kim, President for Strategic Planning at Hyundai Motor, said Vietnam’s automotive market is expected to grow rapidly, driving demand for skilled labourers. He noted that Hyundai will combine its workforce training experience with KOICA’s development expertise to create learning opportunities for Vietnamese students, while fostering a virtuous cycle linking training with employment in the auto sector.

Vietnam is emerging as a key market in Hyundai’s ASEAN strategy. Beyond being a consumer market, the Southeast Asian country is playing an increasingly important role in Hyundai’s regional production network. Since 2017, the Korean firm has established a joint venture with Thanh Cong Group, gradually localising manufacturing and developing a supplier ecosystem.

Notably, the involvement of KOICA highlights the alignment between official development assistance (ODA) and corporate strategy. This model not only helps strengthen local human resource capacity, but also creates favourable conditions for the RoK business to expand their operations.

Beside its business operations, Hyundai has also stepped up its social responsibility programmes in Vietnam. Initiatives such as “Hyundai Jump School Vietnam” and the global scholarship programme of the Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-Koo Foundation have contributed to developing long-term human resources, particularly in education./.

VNA
#Hyundai Motor #RoK #Vietnam #auto workforce training #job-ready worker Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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