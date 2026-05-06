Nearly 1,000 booths join Vietbuild Da Nang International Exhibition 2026

Da Nang (VNA) – The Vietbuild Da Nang International Exhibition 2026, themed “Construction – Building Materials – Real Estate – Interior & Exterior Decoration,” opened on May 6, featuring nearly 1,000 booths from 220 domestic and international enterprises.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh said that 564 key projects have recently been launched nationwide, with total investment exceeding 5.14 quadrillion VND (195.2 billion USD). These include several strategic and nationally significant transport infrastructure projects expected to create breakthroughs and drive development.

A wide range of major projects across sectors will continue to be implemented in a synchronised and large-scale manner across the country, creating favourable conditions and opening up new opportunities for businesses in construction, building materials, real estate, and interior-exterior decoration.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh speaks at the opening ceremony of the Vietbuild Da Nang International Exhibition 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The deputy minister noted that the exhibition serves as an important platform for enterprises to enhance competitiveness and adapt to new development requirements. It also reflects the consistent policies of the Party and State to promote green economy and circular economy, ensure efficient resource use, develop environmentally friendly building materials, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to national commitments on sustainable development and climate change response.

​Nguyen Hong Giang, Director of Net Zero Solutions JSC, said Da Nang is maintaining strong growth momentum, with numerous construction projects underway. He added that through its exhibition the company aims to introduce green architectural solutions and environmentally friendly technologies to local authorities, investors, and residents for practical application. These efforts are expected to help Da Nang maintain its image as a green, clean, and beautiful city, while reinforcing its reputation as one of the most liveable cities in Vietnam.

Running from May 6 to 10, the exhibition showcases thousands of new products and advanced technologies across multiple sectors. It serves as a key platform for connecting supply and demand, promoting innovation, and spreading green and sustainable development trends in the construction industry.

Within the framework of the event, a seminar on green materials will be held, co-organised by the Vietnam Association for Building Materials and the organising board. A series of forums will also take place, focusing on new products, advanced and environmentally friendly technologies, digital transformation, green transport, energy efficiency, and environmental protection for sustainable development./.​