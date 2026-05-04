Thousands evacuated as Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines

Hanoi (VNA) – Thousands of residents in the Philippines have been evacuated from areas south of Manila after Mayon volcano erupted, prompting authorities to enforce safety measures and raise the alert level.​

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) on May 3 raised the alert to Level 3 on its five-level scale after reporting “strombolian activity” and short-lived lava fountaining from one of the country’s most active volcanoes.​

Authorities have advised residents to stay out of the six-kilometre permanent danger zone around the crater, warning of possible landslides, lava flows and hazardous ash emissions.​

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, nearly 1,500 families are currently staying in evacuation centres.

Heavy ashfall has blanketed several towns in Albay province since May 2, disrupting traffic and affecting daily activities in surrounding communities.​

In its latest monitoring bulletin issued on May 3, PHIVOLCS said lava effusion remained weak, while hot ash and gas emissions were confined within the permanent danger zone.

The institute also recorded 32 volcanic earthquakes, including 25 tremor episodes lasting between two and 15 minutes. It reported 284 rockfall events and 14 pyroclastic density current signals. Crater glow remained visible to the naked eye, indicating continued volcanic activity.​

Mayon, located in Albay province about 330 kilometres southeast of Manila, is one of Southeast Asia’s most active volcanoes. It is internationally known for its near-perfect conical shape and remains one of the Philippines’ most popular tourist attractions, drawing large numbers of visitors each year./.​