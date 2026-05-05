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Philippines, Israel boost cooperation in strategic minerals, AI

Discussions focused on developing the AI ecosystem and enhancing the processing capacity of critical minerals, a key element in the high-tech supply chain.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines and Israel are advancing cooperation in critical minerals processing and artificial intelligence (AI) technology under the framework of the US-led Pax Silica initiative.

Managing Head of the Board of Investments (BOI) Ceferino Rodolfo met with Israeli Foreign Minister Eden Bar Tal on May 1 to discuss strategic cooperation between the two countries, the BOI said in a statement.

Discussions focused on developing the AI ecosystem and enhancing the processing capacity of critical minerals, a key element in the high-tech supply chain.

Bar Tal currently chairs the governmental steering committee tasked with developing Israel’s national strategy on critical minerals.

The meeting follows the Philippines’ recent accession to the Pax Silica alliance, which aims to build resilient supply chains for AI and semiconductors. Israel is among the countries participating in the initiative.

The two sides are also exploring the possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mineral cooperation, including processing, research, and development. The MoU is expected to leverage the Philippines’ strengths in semiconductor and microchip manufacturing to support AI development.

Under the Pax Silica initiative, the Philippines and the US recently announced plans to establish a 4,000-acre AI-native industrial acceleration hub in New Clark City in the Philippines./.

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