International arrivals to Hue surge during April 30-May 1 holiday

Hue (VNA) – The central city of Hue welcomed about 610,000 visitors during the Reunification Day and May Day holiday from April 29 to May 3, up 73.7% from the same period last year, according to the municipal People’s Committee Office.



International arrivals reached 164,000, soaring 129% year-on-year, while domestic visitors totalled 446,000, up 59.5%.



Tourism revenue during the holiday was estimated at 1.35 trillion VND (51.22 million USD), an increase of 85% compared with the 2025 holiday period. Average occupancy at accommodation establishments reached 99%. Notably, ticket sales at Hue’s heritage sites on May 1 generated more than 4.2 billion VND, the highest single-day figure ever recorded.



Hue had already posted strong tourism growth during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day holiday on April 25-27, when it received 395,000 visitors, compared to about 109,000 during the same period in 2025. International arrivals were estimated at 98,700, while tourism revenue reached 958 billion VND. Average hotel occupancy exceeded 90%.



In the first four months of 2026, Hue welcomed more than 2.6 million visitors, up 30.3% year-on-year. Of the total, international arrivals surpassed 1.13 million, rising 27.7%, while domestic tourists exceeded 1.53 million, up 32.3%.



Tourism revenue in the January-April period topped 6.23 trillion VND, representing annual growth of 70.5%.



To attract visitors and encourage longer stays, Hue has recently introduced a range of new tourism products. A highlight was the “Mystical Imperial Palace” programme, held from April 25 to 28 at the Imperial Citadel. Open free of charge at night, the event recreated the atmosphere of the royal court through a series of art performances and immersive experiences.



Visitors enjoyed the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Ngo Mon Gate, 3D mapping displays, torch-lit pathways, lantern dances and a staged royal court ritual, alongside martial art performances featuring flag dancing, spear drills, archery and traditional combat arts./.

VNA