Culture - Sports

Vietnam Festival in Tokyo eyes higher turnout

The Vietnam Festival in Japan will serve as both a showcase of Vietnamese culture, cuisine and traditional arts and a vivid symbol of friendship and close bonds between the two nations, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu speaks at the press conference on May 12. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu speaks at the press conference on May 12. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnam Festival in Japan, set to enter its 18th edition on May 30–31 at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo, is expected to attract over 180,000 visitors, up from about 140,000 last year.

The event will serve as both a showcase of Vietnamese culture, cuisine and traditional arts and a vivid symbol of friendship and close bonds between the two nations, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu.

Speaking at a May 12 press conference, Hieu called the event the largest annual Vietnamese festival in Japan, designed to promote the country’s image and foster people-to-people exchanges.

Since its launch in 2008, the festival has grown into one of the biggest and most prestigious Vietnam – Japan cultural exchange platforms in the country, he said, adding he is confident this year’s edition will continue to deepen mutual understanding and affection between their people.

He also underscored Chairwoman of the Japan – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Yuko Obuchi accepting the role as the festival’s honorary chair signals the importance Japanese political leaders attach to friendship and cooperation with Vietnam and offers a major source of encouragement for organisers and the Vietnamese community on the ground.

Former Lower House member Aoyagi, co-head of the festival’s organising committee, said this year’s event stands as clear evidence that Vietnam – Japan exchanges are writing new chapters in bilateral ties. Organisers would make every effort to deliver a successful festival, providing exciting experiences for visitors while giving first-timers a taste of its one-of-a-kind vibe, he said.

According to the organisers, the festival will showcase about 120 booths highlighting traditional Vietnamese folk culture, lively water puppet shows, and beloved Vietnamese dishes familiar to Japanese guests, such as steaming bowls of pho and crispy baguettes.

This year, a new mobile app-based ordering system for different foods will be launched to help reduce waiting times for visitors./.

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