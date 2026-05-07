Vietnam, Japan strengthen cooperation in leadership training

​​Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doan Minh Huan on May 7 held a working session with Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Vietnam Kobayashi Yosuke to discuss orientations for promoting cooperation in developing leadership and management human resources in Vietnam to meet the requirements of a new development era.

Stressing that Vietnam is entering a new stage of development with increasingly high demands on the quality of human resources, particularly strategic-level leaders and managers, Huan suggested that the two sides continue to deepen, upgrade and renew their training cooperation programmes.

The HCMA director said orientations and designs for future cooperation programmes would serve as practical steps to concretise and further deepen political commitments as well as key cooperation agreements reached during the recent official visit to Vietnam by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae.

In addition to maintaining existing refresher courses for officials studying advanced political theory in the full-time system, the academy hopes that JICA will coordinate in designing specialised training programmes for local leaders.

Accordingly, human resources training programmes should focus on priority areas and practical issues discussed by leaders of the two countries, including innovation, urban governance, management amid digital transformation, green transition, climate change adaptation, and the application of artificial intelligence (AI), he said.

​Through this approach, local leaders would gain a better understanding of next-generation foreign direct investment (FDI) ecosystems, thereby improving their capacity to connect with international businesses and strengthen local governance after completing the courses, he added.

Congratulating Huan on his election to the Politburo and appointment as HCMA director, Kobayashi highly valued the partnership between the two sides in enhancing officials’ capacity since 2004.The JICA representative expressed his delight that many former participants in study and research programmes in Japan are now holding senior leadership and management positions in Vietnam.

Agreeing with the cooperation orientations proposed by Huan, Kobayashi affirmed that JICA stands ready to cooperate and share Japan’s development experience. He also pledged support for stronger connections between Japanese enterprises and Vietnam's local leaders./.