Society

Ho Chi Minh City seeks to secure “sufficient–clean–reliable” power for double-digit growth

Ho Chi Minh City’s GRDP could grow by an average of 10.2% annually in 2026–2030, driven by industry, construction and services. This will shift electricity demand toward high-tech manufacturing, logistics, digital infrastructure and the green economy.

Electric workers in Ho Chi Minh City inspect the operation of the Cho Lon 110 kV substation (Photo: VNA)
Electric workers in Ho Chi Minh City inspect the operation of the Cho Lon 110 kV substation (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Economists, experts, policymakers, and representatives from businesses and management agencies gathered in Ho Chi Minh City on May 4 to discuss practical and actionable solutions for securing sufficient energy supply to support the city’s double-digit growth ambitions while advancing its green transition.

The discussion focused on how electricity, seen as a core growth enabler, must expand in both scale and quality to keep pace with the city’s ambitious economic trajectory.

According to Pham Binh An, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies (HIDS), the southern metropolis’s GRDP could grow by an average of 10.2% annually in 2026–2030, driven by industry, construction and services. This will shift electricity demand toward high-tech manufacturing, logistics, digital infrastructure and the green economy.

Electricity is foundational infrastructure, An said, stressing that shortages would constrain growth and deter foreign investment attraction. He also noted Vietnam’s commitment to green transition following COP26.

vnanet-dien2.jpg
An electric worker in Ho Chi Minh City upgrades and renovates the power grid (Photo: VNA)

While electricity intensity per unit of growth is expected to decline under the National Power Development Plan VIII, overall demand will continue to rise, especially for digital transformation, semiconductor production, transport electrification and data centres.

Ho Chi Minh City’s power consumption is forecast to grow 3–5% annually, with new demand driven by high-tech industries, data centres and green transition, An stressed.

To meet both growth and low-emission targets, HIDS recommends synchronous development of multiple energy sources, including rooftop solar power, LNG-fired power, waste-to-energy (biomass), wind power, and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

However, experts warned that risks remain as the city relies on the national grid for over 70% of its electricity supply, while many 110–220kV substations in urban areas are already operating at full capacity; while limited land availability, prolonged investment procedures, and incomplete pricing mechanisms and legal frameworks for rooftop, and direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) mechanism. In addition, there is a shortage of high-quality human resources needed for smart grid development and the integration of renewable energy sources.

An noted that power infrastructure must be developed 3–5 years ahead of demand to prevent shortages from constraining growth. Priorities include diversifying energy sources, expanding renewables in line with Net Zero 2050 target, and mobilising private and FDI capital through PPP and DPPA mechanisms, while the State focuses on grid development and planning. He also suggested demand-side management (DSM) and green buildings to reduce load pressure.

From an operational perspective, Bui Trung Kien, Deputy General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC), said the sector has prepared multiple supply scenarios for 2026 as electricity demand is projected to grow around 5%.

He stressed that industrial and construction sectors will continue to dominate consumption, accounting for over 52%, driven by industrial parks, logistics, ports, data centres and electric transport.

Beyond supply security, delegates highlighted rising requirements for greener and more reliable energy.

Deputy head of Ho Chi Minh City's Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) Tran Viet Ha noted that high-tech and green industrial zones demand near-perfect power stability, as even brief outages can cause major losses.

Electricity demand is expected to surge further, particularly from AI-driven data centres that could consume up to 1,000 MW each by 2030, while investors increasingly require certified and renewable energy.

Sharing Ha’s view, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Quoc Cuong, deputy head of the Management Board of the Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP) described electricity as the lifeblood of the high-tech ecosystem, calling for scalable and stable systems with strong redundancy.

From the business perspective, TCL Smart Electronics Vietnam said it is deploying energy-saving solutions and rooftop solar with storage, targeting at least 3% annual electricity savings.

Regarding policy orientations, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said the city will implement an action programe to ensure energy security, concentrating on developing supply scenarios through 2030; building a national energy industrial hub integrating gas, power, refining and renewable energy; and prioritising large-scale, high-efficiency, environmentally friendly power projects.

With this coordinated approach across planning, infrastructure, policy and consumption, the city aims to build a power system that is “sufficient, clean and reliable,” laying a solid base for its rapid and sustainable growth target in the coming years./.

source
#Ho Chi Minh City #“sufficient–clean–reliable” power #double-digit growth Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Related News

Rooftop solar panels in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho. (Photo: VNA)

Rooftop solar power to ease pressure on electricity supply

As electricity demand surges, particularly during the hot season, Vietnam is stepping up efforts to promote rooftop solar power as a practical solution to ensure energy security, improve efficiency, and ease pressure on the national grid.

Workers inspect and repair power lines to ensure safe and continuous power supply in the central provinces (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam targets 50% reduction in electricity-related accidents by 2035

The programme, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son on April 3, focuses on improving public awareness, responsibility, and fostering a culture of safe electricity use in society. It prioritises accident prevention to safeguard lives, community safety, and property, while contributing to the country’s sustainable development.

See more

Construction site of Tu Lien bridge, along Nghi Tam Street (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi accelerates seven Red River bridge projects, many exceed 70% completion

ccording to the municipal Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board, the city is simultaneously implementing seven projects, namely Tu Lien, Ngoc Hoi, Tran Hung Dao, Thuong Cat, Van Phuc, Hong Ha and Me So bridges. Construction is being carried out on multiple fronts, focusing on bored piles, pile caps, piers and superstructure works.

Border guards of Dong Thap province present gifts and raise awareness on IUU fishing prevention for fishermen at Vam Lang fishing port, Gia Thuan commune, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap tightens fishing control to curb IUU fishing

The southern province has ensured 100% of fishing vessels are registered, licensed, and equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS). Authorities have strengthened inspections, particularly targeting vessels that lose tracking signals or fail to meet operational conditions.

Visitors tour Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien battlefield legacy powers tourism revival

Seventy-two years after the Dien Bien Phu Victory, its legacy still reverberates. The unity, self-reliance, and resilience forged in that historic triumph remain a powerful internal engine, now propelling Dien Bien toward fast and sustainable development.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Vietnam Pavilion at Foire de Paris. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam space opens at Foire de Paris

The opening ceremony featured vibrant performances, including a traditional lion dance and musical showcases with the monochord (dan bau) and T’rung bamboo instrument, offering visitors an immersive introduction to Vietnamese culture. The festive atmosphere was further enhanced as lion dance troupes paraded through the Vietnamese exhibition area.

Vietnam’s fertility drops below replacement in recent years, from 2.11 children per woman in 2021 to 1.91 in 2024 and 1.93 in 2025, especially in major cities and more developed regions. (Photo: VNA)

Health ministry targets annual fertility rate of 2% by 2030

Vietnam’s fertility has dropped below replacement in recent years, from 2.11 children per woman in 2021 to 1.91 in 2024 and 1.93 in 2025, especially in major cities and more developed regions, prompting the need for coordinated measures to encourage childbirth.

The Hoa Binh 1 and 2 wind power plants in Vinh Hau commune, Ca Mau province generate around 400 million kWh annually, contributing to the country’s energy security (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s energy transition on track, poised to become regional power hub: Malaysian expert

Vietnam is entering the most challenging phase—from planning to execution—where financial, infrastructural and governance challenges are all surfacing at once. Yet this stage also clarifies opportunities. If the country can overcome systemic bottlenecks and balance security, transition and cost considerations, it has the potential to emerge as a key energy pillar in Southeast Asia.

Hung Ha Veston Factory under May 10 Corporation has invested in sewing machines using AI technology to serve production (Photo: VNA)

Digital technologies redraw jobs landscape

Vietnam’s labour market is entering an accelerated transition under digitalisation and AI. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), about 11.5 million workers - one in five - are in jobs potentially affected by GenAI.

The Vietnam Education Publishing House is working to supply textbooks to localities (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam picks one textbook set for all schools, targets free books by 2030

The Ministry of Education and Training has selected the “Ket noi tri thuc voi cuoc song” (Connecting Knowledge with Life) series, published by state-owned Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH), from among three existing sets. The education minister approved the choice on December 26, 2025, locking in enough time for preparation before the new school year.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at a meeting with voters from ten wards in central Hanoi on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

New opportunities open for Hanoi to make stronger breakthrough: Top leader

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam told voters from ten central Hanoi wards on May 4 that while Hanoi faces significant challenges, it also has unprecedented opportunities for breakthrough development befitting its role as the capital, as he and members of the city’s delegation to the 16th National Assembly met with constituents to hear their views and brief them on the legislature’s first session.

A requiem ceremony for Nguyen Van Tu held ahead of the park naming event. (Photo: VNA)

Berlin names park after Vietnamese victim of neo-Nazi violence

Nguyen Van Tu, born in 1963, was murdered on April 24, 1992, at the age of 29 amid a surge of far-right violence targeting immigrants in post-reunification Germany. His death remains a stark reminder of a difficult period for Vietnamese and other foreign communities in the country.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man lays flowers in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh, heroes and martyrs at the memorial site of the Nam Ky Uprising in Hoc Mon commune, Ho Chi Minh City, on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman pays tribute at Hoc Mon historic site

Writing in the memorial book, Chairman Tran Thanh Man said he was deeply moved to visit the site, which witnessed the Nam Ky Uprising on November 23, 1940 and preserved important milestones in the long struggle of the army and people of the 18 hamlets of betel gardens.

The opening ceremony of the Hoa Binh - Xuan Mai clean water plant. (Photo hanoimoi.vn)

5 trillion VND clean water plant opened in Phu Tho

Cplant’s launch marked a key milestone in developing technical infrastructure in Phu Thọ and surrounding regions, helping meet rising demand for clean water in Hanoi while supporting urban, industrial and services growth.

“Google Digital Classroom”, a space that inspires passion and builds core digital skills for students. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi scales up high-quality schools, raises standards

In addition to 23 accredited institutions, the city plans to establish 37 more, lifting the total to 60. The move signals a shift in approach rather than a mere technical adjustment, aligning with the Politburo’s Resolution 71-NQ/TW on education breakthroughs and Hanoi’s Action Programme 05-CTr/TU.

The exquisite mother-of-pearl inlaid cabinet that Lumban Sianipar meticulously brings back from Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

“Vietnam Museum” in the heart of Indonesia

The house of Lumban Sianipar, former Indonesian Defence Attaché in Vietnam, unfolds as a cultural journey through Vietnam, with walls adorned with mother-of-pearl inlay works, eggshell art, lacquer and oil paintings. Intricately crafted wooden cabinets, Bat Trang ceramics and various handicrafts are thoughtfully arranged, creating a space that is both elegant and warmly imbued with Vietnamese character.

More than 1,000 amateur performers take part in Ha Long Carnaval 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Long Carnaval 2026 affirms cultural industry development mindset

More than a vibrant festival, Ha Long Carnaval 2026 served as a vivid demonstration of efforts to implement Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture, reaffirming Quang Ninh’s evolving mindset of turning heritage into a powerful internal resource to drive breakthroughs in cultural industries in a new era.